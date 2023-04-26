Macaulay Culkin & Brenda Song Hold Hands On Romantic Stroll After Welcoming 2nd Child

Just over a month after news broke that Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song had welcomed their second child, the couple got some fresh air on an outing without their kids in LA.

April 26, 2023 7:54AM EDT
Studio City, CA - Happy couple Brenda Song and Macaulay Culkin go shopping in Studio City.
Los Angeles, CA - Happy couple Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song hold hands as they take a romantic stroll around their Los Angeles home.
Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song were spotted meeting with the Easter Bunny in Los Angeles, CA. The two lovebirds were all smiles as they visited the Grove with their two boys, Dakota, & newborn Carson, for some Easter family photos.
Image Credit: 4CRNS, WCP / BACKGRID

Mom and dad’s day out! Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song squeezed in some quality parents’ time on April 25 when they went for a walk together in their Los Angeles neighborhood. The lovebirds stepped out without their two children and were photographed holding hands as they took in some fresh air. Brenda dressed casually in jeans, a white t-shirt and sneakers, while Macaulay rocked a dressier button down with tight black pants. Brenda could be seen cracking up as she stood close to her partner on the sidewalk.

Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song out for a walk.

This outing comes nearly six weeks after it was reported that Brenda and Macaulay had secretly welcomed their second baby at the end of 2022. The little one, a baby boy named Carson, was reportedly born before Christmas 2022, according to Us Weekly, so it was a well-kept secret for several months. Throughout their entire relationship, Macaulay and Brenda have been extremely private about their personal lives, so the decision to keep this news under wraps was no surprise.

Macaulay and Brenda out with their son.

Macaulay and Brenda have been together since 2017 and got engaged at the beginning of 2022. They also share a two-year-old son, Dakota, who was born in April 2021. Brenda’s pregnancy with Dakota was also a secret until the now-toddler was born. Dakota’s name was inspired by Macaulay’s late sister, Dakota, who died in 2008.

During a 2020 interview with Esquire, Macaulay admitted that he and Brenda were already planning for a long term future together, which included kids. “We practice a lot,” he dished. “We’re figuring it out, making the timing work. Because nothing turns you on more than when your lady walks in the room and says, ‘Honey, I’m ovulating.'” The couple has yet to publicly share photos of either of their children on social media. However, earlier this month, they were photographed taking both kids to meet the Easter Bunny on a sweet family outing.

