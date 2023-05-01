Diddy & Yung Miami Make Met Gala Debut Together: She’s ‘My Date’

It’s date night for Sean “Diddy” Combs and Yung Miami! Despite the fact that the 28-year-old City Girls rapper said Diddy, 53, was not her man just last month, they walked their first red carpet together at the 2023 Met Gala. Now that’s quite a debut! While chatting with red carpet correspondent La La Anthony at the May 1 event, Diddy confirmed Miami is her date, but that they “don’t put titles on” their seemingly off-and-on situationship. “Everybody wants us to put a title on it. We don’t put titles on it,” he reconfirmed.

Yung Miami & Diddy said they don’t want any titles pic.twitter.com/Qg7eh4pxbN — sasuke (@blvckxice) May 2, 2023

The “I’ll be Missing You” hitmaker went on to confess how much Miami means to him. “This is like my best friend in the world. now of the most beautiful people God has blessed me with,” he raved. “I’m blessed that she’s my date tonight.” Meanwhile, Miami smiled as she was being doted over. Who wouldn’t?! She was in agreement with Diddy’s statements and simply said, “It’s just a good date night, you know?”

The pair complemented each other beautifully for their super high-end date night. Diddy donned a black suit that was decorated with silver jewels and also wore a stately black cape with it that was embellished with florals. Hi outfit was from his Sean John label, which he bought in 2021 for $7.5 million to regain ownership, per The Jasmine Brand. He added some more sparkle with his layers of chain necklaces and finished his look with black sunglasses.

Meanwhile, his date looked beautiful in a barely-there mesh dress that was worn over a black bodysuit. Beautiful strands of pearls draped elegantly around her torso, and a feathered cone that rose from her neckline framed her head and mimicked the flared hemline of her unique gown. Diddy and Miami certainly know how to make a statement!

Their date night certainly tuned heads, the “Ex For A Reason” hitmaker confirmed to The Cut in April that she and Diddy were no more. “We’re still friends! We’re still good friends! But we’re single. That’s not my man. We had our own situation, I’m not gonna put a title on it,” she explained. “We were f****** with each other hard. We were together every day at one point. He supported me, I supported him. I’ll let the internet call it whatever they want to call it.”

The couple confirmed their romance during the premiere episode of Miami’s podcast, Caresha Please, in June 2022. “We’re dating. We go have dates. We’re friends. We go to exotic locations. We have great times,” Diddy noted. However, he also said they were both single. “You’re authentic, you’re one of the realest people I’ve ever met,” he continued after Miami asked him why he’s attracted to her. “You’re a great mother and a great friend. And we just have a good time, you know?”

In Dec. 2022, she confirmed that she and Diddy were super close by revealing that his surprise baby announcement that same month was no surprise to her. “When you’re dealing with somebody, I think communication is key,” she said. “It wasn’t, like, a surprise.”