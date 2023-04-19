Yung Miami Confirms She & Diddy Aren’t Dating Anymore: He’s ‘Not My Man’

Yung Miami, 29, is a single woman. The rapper revealed that she and Diddy, 53, are no longer dating, in a new open and honest interview. “We’re still friends! We’re still good friends!” she told The Cut. “But we’re single. That’s not my man.”

After previously telling the public that they were dating but not “exclusive,” Yung Miami further admitted she and the talented artist “had our own situation” that she didn’t want to put a label on. She also said despite the non-labels, they were still very close. “We were f*cking with each other hard. We were together every day at one point,” she said. “He supported me, I supported him. I’ll let the internet call it whatever they want to call it.”

Yung Miami and Diddy were first romantically linked in 2021 and confirmed they were more than just friends in June 2022, when Diddy appeared on Yung Miami’s podcast, Caresha Please. “We date,” he answered. “We’re dating. We go on dates. We’re friends. We go to exotic locations. We have great times.”

Yung Miami also spoke out about her relationship status with Diddy when she gave an interview to XXL Mag in Sept. 2022. “We are dating. We single, but we’re dating,” she explained to the outlet. “People don’t know what dating means. He’s single, I’m single, but we’re dating. He sees other people outside of me, and I see people outside of him. I’m young. I’m dating. I’m, you know, having fun. I’m doing me. He’s doing the same thing. I can’t speak for exactly what he doing or who he seeing, but we single and we dating.”

Before Yung Miami and Diddy both spent New Year’s Eve together, Diddy welcomed his daughter Love with Dana Tran and people started speculating that their romance was officially over. Some also even claimed that Yung Miami was the Bad Boy Records founder’s “side chick,” but he set things straight in a tweet. “Never has been, never will be,” he wrote. “She’s very important and special to me, and I don’t play about my Shawty Wop. I don’t discuss things on the internet and I will not start today.”