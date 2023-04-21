Sofia Richie Dazzles In Beautiful Beaded Wedding Dress As She Marries Elliot Grainge

Sofia Richie, looked incredible as a bride during her gorgeous wedding day! The model wore an ivory gown, which featured a high neckline and long sleeves, as she walked down the aisle and exchanged vows with her now husband Elliot Grainge. The dress had fringe detailing on the edges of the sleeves and skirt, with sheer lining on the bottom half of the sleeves. Sofia had her hair pulled back into a sleek low bun, with glowing skin on full display thanks to several days spent in the French Riviera before the wedding. Her makeup was dewy with a pop of color on her lips.

Sofia’s known for wearing stylish attire whenever she can, and her wedding dress was a unique addition to her wardrobe. The new wife wore the fashion choice just one year after Elliot proposed to her outside while surrounded by candles. The excited then-fiancee shared pics of the memorable moment on social media in April 2022, shortly after it took place, and proved she was ready to get hitched from the minute he asked her, in the caption.

“Forever isn’t long enough,” it read as she tagged Elliot’s handle. Her fans were enthusiastically happy for her and the exciting news she shared at the time. Among many “Congratulations” messages, some fans complimented the photos, which showed off Sofia’s incredible diamond engagement ring as she kissed the hunk.

Sofia and Elliot started dating around early 2021. They were first spotted hanging out in public together on various outings, including a dinner date, that March, and confirmed their relationship a short time later. Before that, she had dated Scott Disick on and off for a few years until they called it quits for good in May 2020. Leading up to their April 21 nuptials, Sofia and Elliot spent several days in France with their loved ones, soaking up the sun and enjoying a pre-wedding vacation.

Before Sofia and Elliot got engaged, her dad Lionel Richie was reportedly thrilled about their romance since he’s known Elliot since he was a kid. “There is a deep level of trust between [Sofia and Elliot],” one source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife about the pair before their engagement. “Their dads are very close, so she’s known him a long time. Her dad could not be happier.”