Ben Affleck Jokes About Skinny-Dipping With J.Lo: ‘We Were Naked In The Pool’

Things got steamy between Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez during a recent trip, and Ben shared some details about it during his April 21 appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show. The Way Back star, 50, revealed he and the “On The Floor” hitmaker, 53, got naked in a pool during a recent couple’s retreat. “My wife and I went on a little vacation recently, we went in the pool — I don’t know if that counts as skinny dipping. It wasn’t, like, an ’80s college movie or anything,” Ben replied to Drew Barrymore, 48, after she asked him when the last time he went skinny dipping was as part of one of the show’s segments.

Drew seemed thrilled for the couple, who got married at Ben’s Georgia estate last August. “I’m so glad,” she smiled after Ben’s story. “There’s nothing more beautiful than swimming in that birthday suit!” It’s not clear what vacation Ben was describing, but the couple enjoyed some family time in the Hamptons earlier this month, where they were seen showing some PDA.

The discussion about Ben and Jen didn’t stop there, though. Earlier on in his interview, which was done via video call, Ben expressed some jealousy toward his wife for having such a fast metabolism. “Jennifer just eats whatever she wants. Whatever she wants. Pizza. Cookies. Ice cream. Everything,” he said. Drew asked if she can eat like that because she works out, which Ben hesitantly gave her some credit for. “She does work out … I work out too,” he quipped. “But I don’t magically appear to be 20 years old, you know what I mean? With perfect skin.”

Ben took the moment to further compliment his bride. “The work ethic is real. The discipline is very real. But also, the superhuman thing is real,” he raved. “She’s the most gorgeous woman in the world. She looks spectacular.” He later added that she’s “a very easy person to appreciate.” Too cute!

Drew also asked Ben the one thing the Hustlers actress would change about him. While he replied that Jen has never said such a thing out loud, his guess has to do with his communication. “She would probably want to cultivate brevity in the way I speak. I don’t know if you’ve noticed, but I go on and on and on. I talk in circles,” he joked.