Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Share A Sweet Hug In East Hampton Ahead Of Easter: Photos

Bennifer 2.0 is still the epitome of couple’s goals! Superstar husband and wife, Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez, were spotted looking more loved up than ever when they shared an incredibly warm embrace on Saturday, April 8, per photos from DailyMail. The actress was wrapped up in the actor’s arms shortly after they landed at their Hamptons hideaway ahead of the Easter holiday.

Rocking a gigantic fur jacket, the “Jenny From the Block” songstress looked like a billion bucks on her day off from her duties as a global icon. Jen even went makeup-free, proving her natural beauty is unmatched. Looking not too shabby himself, Ben donned a pea coat, hoodie and high tops.

Of course, if the photos don’t speak for the couple’s enviable romance, Ben’s own words do, as he recently revealed he is so head over heels for J.Lo that he’s not above getting a bit jealous! During a recent appearance on the The Bill Simmons Podcast, Ben hilariously let it slip that he was concerned by his wife’s obsession with the show Yellowstone, in particular, how much she “loves” the romance featuring Ben’s former, and quite hunky, Good Will Hunting costar, Cole Hauser!

“I’m kind of disturbed by the fact that my wife really likes ‘Yellowstone’ and part of me thinks that she’s really drawn to the romance between Cole Hauser and the woman who plays his wife,” Ben joked on the podcast. He claimed that Jen even showed him a clip of Cole as his character Rip Wheeler and his TV wife on Instagram. “And then she was like, ‘I love this story of these two.’ And I was like, ‘Wait a minute — with Cole? Cole Hauser? What do you love about it?'” Ben quipped, feigning jealousy. He sweetly added, “[Cole] is great on the show.”

Meanwhile, Ben’s ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, with whom he shares three kids, recently spoke out on how she feels about seeing their the former couple’s names in headlines. “I really work hard not to see either of us in the press,” she told Stellar Magazine. “It doesn’t make me feel good, even if it’s something nice about one of us,” she continued. “I just try to forget that I’m out there in any way, and the same with anyone I love. I don’t need to see anyone in my family made into a meme.”