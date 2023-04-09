Jennifer Lopez Rocks Long Floral 70s Dress & Chunky Vintage Style Boots As She PDAs with Ben Affleck

Image Credit: Vasquez / BACKGRID

Jennifer Lopez was the moment when she descended upon Beverly Hills looking like a billion bucks on Saturday. The superstar was joined by her handsome hubby Ben Affleck as they enjoyed a lunch date at hotel ahead of the Easter holiday. Rocking a gorgeous floral dress and chunky leather boots, J.Lo held hands with the Air star, who kept it cool in a tan sweater, faded jeans and a pair of fresh Nike high tops.

The “Jenny From the Block” hitmaker ramped up her stunning look with a few silver rings on her fingers, a big belt buckle and a chic leather handbag. With her trademark chestnut locks long and loose, Jennifer framed her picture-perfect face with a pair of oversized sunglasses. It all looked so effortless, per usual, as the couple glided into the hotel lobby on each other’s arms.

The glamorous outing was a departure from her makeup-free look just a day before. The couple shared an incredibly warm embrace at their Hamptons hideaway, per photos from DailyMail. Sporting her gigantic fur jacket over her casual ensemble, Jennifer was wrapped up in Ben’s arms, as the pair looked like a couple of teenagers in love.

And a few days before the Hamptons trip, Ben showed off his Spanish speaking skills in an interview for his new movie Air. Fans were pleasantly surprised, as the Good Will Hunting alum slayed in a second language in the TikTok post.

Meanwhile, Ben’s ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, with whom he shares three kids, recently spoke out on how she feels about seeing their the former couple’s names in headlines. “I really work hard not to see either of us in the press,” she told Stellar Magazine. “It doesn’t make me feel good, even if it’s something nice about one of us,” she continued. “I just try to forget that I’m out there in any way, and the same with anyone I love. I don’t need to see anyone in my family made into a meme.”