Drew Barrymore Reveals The Photo She Uses To Attract Men On Dating Apps: Watch

Drew Barrymore proudly announced that she’s trying to find the man of her dreams via online dating on Monday’s episode of The Drew Barrymore Show. During the “Drew’s News” portion of the show, the 47-year-old actress even revealed the photo she uses for her online dating profile and asked guests Tony Dokoupil and Nate Burleson to give her an honest opinion on the snapshot. The photo, which can be seen in the below clip, is a makeup-free selfie taken from the bathroom. Drew’s naturally brunette hair was parted down the middle and she donned a pink and blue long-sleeve.

“I was excited to ask you guys because you’re both straight men and I don’t have a lot of those in my life. I am gay adjacent 24/7,” an excited Drew stated before showing them and her audience the photo. “Can I show you guys the picture that I have on my dating app?”

Upon viewing the photograph, the audience let out a sweet “awe” and Tony, a co-host on CBS Mornings, showered the Poison Ivy actress with praise. “Look, I’m an unfrozen caveman when it comes to dating, I don’t understand modern dating, I’ve been married for a million years, but if I saw that picture I would 100%, I’m swiping right,” he noted. Nate, one of Tony’s co-hosts, also gushed over the fresh-faced photo. “I’m thunder swiping right,” he said. Drew did not reveal which dating app she uses.

Drew has been very open about her love life on her talk show in the past and has even invited two of her exes to join her as guests. In September, she had ex Justin Long, 44, on the show to promote his new movie, Barbarian, and they inevitably talked about their relationship. “I love that we’ve maintained our love, because I know, from my end, it will never go away,” he sweetly told her.

A teary-eyed Drew replied, “I will always love you so much. You are so important to me.” The pair then got up from their seats to hug, and Drew continued her sentimental speech. “I feel like we’ve been through so much together, too. I feel like, when we used to talk and Facetime, I was always like, ‘You know I’ve really grown up, Justin.’ I always wanted to prove to you what a different person I was from when we dated,” she added.

Drew also got emotional when her first husband, Tom Green, appeared on the first season of The Drew Barrymore Show in 2020. In the clip seen here, Tom, 51, let Drew know his parents wish her the best and are excited for her to embark on her new talk show journey. She immediately teared up and recalled a night at his parents’ lake house and feeling so “content” there. She added, “I love your parents and I really love you and I celebrate you.” She then spoke about how much their lives have changed in the past 20 years and how much it meant to her for them to “come together and check in and talk about it”.

Drew dated Justin between 2007 and 2010, and she was married to Tom for a year between 2001 and 2002.

Meanwhile, in a different 2020 episode of her hit talk show, Drew opened up about the struggles of dating at her age. “I have been exactly in that mentality for the last five years, thinking, ‘I just don’t have the bandwidth, I don’t know if I’m willing to open my — I just, I can’t fit it in!’” she vented. Her guest of the day, Jane Fonda, told her not to worry and that she has plenty of time to find Mr. Right.