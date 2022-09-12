Drew Barrymore & Justin Long Reunite To Discuss Their ‘Hedonistic’ Romance In Emotional Interview

Emotions were high in the season three premiere of The Drew Barrymore Show. The episode, premiering Sept. 12, saw Drew Barrymore sit down with her former love, Justin Long. “I feel like we’ve been through so much together, too,” Drew, 47, told Justin, 44, as they sat down. The couple dated on and off from 2007 to 2010 and remained on good terms after calling it off. “When we used to talk and FaceTime, I was always like, ‘You know, I’ve really grown up Justin,'” said Drew. I always wanted to prove to you what a different person I was than when we dated.”

Drew reunites with @justinlong TODAY on our Season 3 premiere 💛 Don’t miss it! pic.twitter.com/JEljWHmqPz — The Drew Barrymore Show (@DrewBarrymoreTV) September 12, 2022

“You were the best,” he said. Drew said that when they were together, they were “so much fun but we were more hedonistic. A little more immature. You know, We would get together, we would break up,” she said. “It was chaos; it was hella-fun.” “Fun chaos,” said Justin, adding. “Well, yeah – most hedonism is fun.” This got a loud laugh out of Drew.

Drew and Justin began dating in 2007 but called it off in July 2008, per Us Weekly. They reunited in 2009 both professionally and personally, starring in He’s Just Not That Into You. They appeared together again in 2010’s Going The Distance, but their romance didn’t, as they broke it off for the final time that year.

Drew reflected on her romance with Justin on Mike Birbiglia’s A Little Bit Extra podcast in May. “You want to know why [Justin] gets all the ladies? Well, there’s a few reasons, but the comedy is definitely [one of them],” she told Mike. “He is one of the sharpest, wittiest [people], he’s brilliant and he’ll just knock your socks off with laughter. We dated for many years; I was very much in love with Justin, you know why? Because he’s funny.”

She also spoke about how she was puzzled that their romance caught the public’s eye. “I didn’t get why we were ever an interesting couple,” she said. “That didn’t make any sense to me. Like: Who cares? We’re not exciting. … We’re not the first people to meet on the set and have a romance.”

Justin has been dating Blue Crush actress Kate Bosworth since 2021. Drew has been single since divorcing her husband, Will Kopelman, in 2016.