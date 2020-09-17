Drew Barrymore Reveals Why She Hasn’t Been On A Date Since Her 2016 Divorce: ‘I Just Can’t Fit It In’

Drew Barrymore opened up to Jane Fonda about why she hasn’t been dating since her 2015 split and 2016 divorce from Will Kopleman, telling the Oscar-winner and activist that she just doesn’t ‘have the bandwidth’ for new romance!

Drew Barrymore wants perspective new love interests to know that she isn’t completely closed for business, but she’s not exactly sure that she has the time for a serious relationship. During the Wednesday, September 16, episode of her new talkshow, The Drew Barrymore Show, the actress, 45, opened up to her guest, Jane Fonda, about maintaining her love life along with everything else she’s doing! “Can I please talk to you about this?” Drew asked the Oscar-winner and activist, 82, on the subject of swearing off men.

“Because I think I’m there and have been there the last five years,” Drew confessed. The actress split from her last husband, Will Kopleman, in 2015 before their divorce was finalized in 2016. To that end, Jane assured Drew, “you’re so young! You’re too young to swear off anything. You’ve gotta stay open to anything, Drew.” The Charlie’s Angels star then lauded Jane for how “full” her life is, complimenting her family life, philanthropic endeavors, and so much more. Then, Jane pretty much dropped the mic when it came to Drew’s conundrum: “Who has time?”

Drew emphatically agreed with her guest. “Yes! This is where I’ve been at. Now, listen, I’m not closed for business,” Drew assured viewers. “But I have been exactly in that mentality for the last five years, thinking, ‘I just don’t have the bandwidth, I don’t know if I’m willing to open my — I just, I can’t fit it in!” Jane, however, thought differently. “Well you can squeeze a little affair or two in there. I’m all for that,” the veteran actress said.

Although she has become more reticent when it comes to her personal life, the actress has had quite the highly-publicized romances over the years. Growing up in Hollywood, Drew was always under the microscope, which meant that her love life was fair game. At roughly 19, she was married to Jeremy Thomas for just one year, followed by a marriage to Tom Green, pictured below, from 2001-2002.

Between 2002-2007, Drew was in a relationship with musician Fabrizio Moretti, subsequently dating actor Justin Long for roughly one year. But in 2012, Drew wed Will Kopelman, with whom she shares two daughters — Olive, 7, and Frankie, 6. Although she isn’t putting a lot of focus on her romantic life at the moment, Drew is busier than ever. She has a brand new talkshow on CBS, two young girls, and has spent time on social media giving her devoted followers tips on her favorite, affordable beauty products! All told, Drew has a lot going on, and she seems so excited and happy to be in this new chapter of her life!