Drew Barrymore, 45, Reveals The $16 Drugstore Beauty Secret To Her Glowing Makeup-Free Skin

Drew Barrymore was totally feeling her fresh, clean skin routine in a new video she shared to her IG TV, where the star revealed the drugstore-available product she uses to wash her face at the end of the day.

Drew Barrymore has been on a major #beautyjunkie spree, and today, she shared with her devoted Instagram followers what drugstore product she regularly uses to give her skin the fresh, makeup-free look she’s been rocking for months! In the August 15 IG TV post, Drew set up her camera right in front of her bathroom mirror and got straight to work. “I want to tell you something I recently discovered in the last year,” she began her video, preparing her audience with a healthy dose of suspense.

“I love it so much!” Soon, it was time to bring out the beauty box! “It’s Olay Daily Facials cloths,” she told her followers. Drew’s specific choice from the beauty brand was for a “Fresh Look,” as it revealed on the green box. The Wedding Singer starlet then made her way through the routine, showing off the small towelettes, dampening one with “just a hair” of water, and then scrubbing away at her face.

Drew also revealed that the Fresh Look towelettes are great for sensitive skin. The facial product is also a “slight exfoliator,” Drew shared. “It’s a makeup remover and it foams, it cleans so nicely…it removes dirt, it smooths and soothes the skin,” Drew went on. She even showed the camera just how much makeup and dirt the towelette was picking up!

“It made my skin-washing routine so much more fun,” the actress exclaimed. “45 years old and I didn’t think I could find something that would really make me look forward to washing my face.” Drew continued to gush about how much she loved the “affordable” product, which retails for roughly $16 (for the 66 pack) at CVS, and as low as $11 at Walgreens!

On top of being an actress, Drew is also a mother to her two young daughters — Frankie, 6, and Olive, 7 — and often graces the covers of magazines in full-makeup and wardrobe! This product is a great way for fans to get that Drew Barrymore glow, and who wouldn’t want that?