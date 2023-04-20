Joe Alwyn Seen Out For 1st Time In London After Taylor Swift Split As She Tours In The U.S.

Joe Alwyn was spotted out in public for the first time since news broke of his split with breakup-anthem queen Taylor Swift. The British heartthrob, 32, who dated the pop star for over six years, spent the afternoon of Wednesday, April 19 on the streets of London dressed in a casual ensemble, as seen in pics here via DailyMail. Rocking a black jacket and vintage denim, the Boy Erased actor carried what appeared to be a cardigan sweater and looked a bit disheveled in the U.K. capital, while his ex Taylor, 33, is traveling around the U.S. for her Eras Tour.

Just the day before, Joe was featured in a snap on Instagram shared by his The Brutalist co-star Emma Laird. In a series of photos, which she captioned “Moments in March,” Emma posted an adorable pic of Joe parking an electric scooter on the street. While it’s not clear when the picture was taken, it appeared to be before the split.

Both Joe and Taylor have stayed mum since the report of their separation dropped on Saturday, April 8, which originally came from an Entertainment Tonight source, who, at the time, also noted that the break-up happened “a few weeks ago.”

Meanwhile, Taylor has been fully invested in her new tour, which would appear to be the best way to get over a recent breakup. After a music video-making session in London and a dinner in New York City with her friend/collaborator Jack Antonoff, Taylor became laser-focused on her Eras concerts following the split.

But it’s looks like Taylor’s not completely keeping the breakup to herself along the tour, as she joked to the audience on the first night of the Tampa shows, “We have a lot to catch up on.” In another viral moment from her concerts in a fan held up a sign asking if she was “Ok” and Taylor gave a thumbs up. The “Cardigan” hitmaker will wrap up her U.S. portion of the Eras tour in August in Los Angeles before reportedly heading off internationally for the final leg.