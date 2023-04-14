Taylor Swift Laughs Off Stage Dive Mishap During Viral Moment At Tampa Eras Tour Stop

A tour the size of Taylor Swift‘s The Eras isn’t going to go off without a few hitches. And in a new video, the singer, 33, simply laughed off an awkward moment during which she was supposed to “dive” into the stage for an impressive spectacle, in which she seemingly “swims” under the stage — but the stage didn’t open up as planned. In an already viral clip shared via Twitter, Taylor, in a gorgeous yellow mermaid style gown and glittering red booties, stood on stage and waited patiently for her moment during her Tampa performance. But it simply didn’t come. In true Taylor fashion, she laughed it off. She stepped forward, appeared to issue a command, and finally, the floor opened up and she made the leap gracefully.

Que la pongan una marca por favor jajajajja https://t.co/A57Rv8B96D — Roza 🪞🪩 (@wonderlandneens) April 14, 2023

Fans in the thread were totally amused by the moment, and even speculated on what she might have been saying ahead of the jump. “Why is no one talking about her saying “What the f***?” and the lauging like ?!?!” asked a Twitter user, while another wrote, “I worried for a sec.” “She’s so cute I cannot,” gushed a third.

Taylor’s highly anticipated Eras has been a monumental success thus far, with stars including Selena Gomez, Emma Roberts, Emma Stone, Laura Dern, JJ Watt, and even country legend Shania Twain attending various shows.

Meanwhile Taylor’s personal life seems to have fizzled, as she reportedly split from boyfriend of six years Joe Alwyn with the news emerging mid-tour on April 10. “They’ve had rough patches before and always worked things out, so friends thought they would take some time apart but eventually come back together,” a source told PEOPLE, adding that they “weren’t the right fit for one another.” “Differences in their personalities,” was apparently the culprit.

Still, Taylor didn’t seem bothered and was seen stepping out for a NYC dinner date with pal Jack Antonoff the very same day. As for her Tampa audience, the singer endeared herself even more to fans when she quipped during the show, “We have a lot to catch up on.”