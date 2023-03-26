Taylor Swift Brings Out 1st ‘Eras Tour’ Guest With Marcus Mumford In Las Vegas: Watch

Taylor Swift surprised fans in Las Vegas with Marcus Mumford! The Mumford and Sons star, 36, appeared during the nightly surprise song set to duet on her Evermore track “cowboy like me” during her March 25 concert. Notably, Marcus also sings back up on the 2020 track. Fans went wild as the two sang together for the intimate moment in which Taylor held her guitar as she wore a green dress.

🎥 | Taylor Swift and Marcus Mumford performing “cowboy like me” at #TSTheErasTour!pic.twitter.com/dcBQdA8Qfj — Taylor Swift Facts (@blessedswifty) March 26, 2023

Taylor kicked off her highly anticipated The Eras Tour in Glendale, Arizona last week — surprising fans with a three hour and 15 minute show that included a whopping 44 song set list. True to the name, the 33-year-old is taking fans on a musical journey through her various albums and periods of her life, starting from a teen to her early 30s. The costumes and sets all reflect the various “eras” of each album, with some of the costumes paying direct tribute to some of her most iconic looks — such as a black hat, shorts, red lip and updated “a lot going on at the moment” t-shirt for her 2012 jam “22.” The show has 52 dates U.S. dates total spanning from March to August 2023.

The Pennsylvania native has a history of bringing out guests during her live shows, dating back to her Red tour back in 2013 and 2014! At the time, the Grammy winner would bring out various other artists to duet on some of their biggest songs — including Jennifer Lopez for her 2002 hit “Jenny From The Block.” Other pals to make appearances included Ed Sheeran, Austin Mahone, Cher Lloyd, Florida Georgia Line, Brett Eldrege, Joel Crouse, Casey James and Guy Sebastian.

Taylor brought back the popular surprise element for her next tour in support of 1989, where her best friend Selena Gomez dueted on “Good For You.” Justin Timberlake also sang “Mirrors” with Taylor, John Legend did “All Of Me”, and Alanis Morissette performed “You Oughta Know,” to name a few others.

While fans are elated that Taylor’s latest tour is finally underway, the months leading up were embroiled in controversy as many Swifties were unable to get tickets due to excessive demand after Ticketmaster sold the majority of seats in a presale.