Taylor Swift Expertly Handles Wardrobe Malfunction Onstage As She Returns To Eras Tour After Split

A minor disaster almost struck during the first of three Tampa stops on Taylor Swift‘s The Eras Tour. As Taylor, 33, performed onstage at the Raymond James Stadium in Florida, one of her garters broke, just as she was finishing up performing “Lavender Haze.” The garment poked its way out from underneath Taylor’s sequined dress and threatened to be an awkward nuisance throughout the show. Now, while this wardrobe malfunction might have derailed someone else, Taylor handled it like “an absolute pro,” according to the @swifferupdates Twitter account that reshared @gaygarbage7’s TikTok video.

🏟️| @taylorswift13 being an absolute pro handling her garter malfunction during the show tonight! And a special shout-out to The Starlights for helping our girl out 🥰 #TampaTSTheErasTour (via gaygarbage7 on TikTok) pic.twitter.com/hDU8lM5fp4 — Taylor Swift Updates 🏟️ (@swifferupdates) April 14, 2023

In footage captured by a fan, Taylor went through all the phases of a wardrobe malfunction: spotting the broken garment (“she notices it here,” says the Swiftie), confronting the issue (“[she] thinks about how she’ll fix it”), taking action (“[she] calmy walks over to her backup singers for help”}, and resolving the issue resolved. While launching into “Anti-Hero,” Taylor makes her way over to her dancers – The Starlights – where she makes eye contact with them, and mouths “Can you help me?” in between the verses. Taylor didn’t miss a step.

“I was literally watching her on this side of the stadium, and I didn’t even NOTICE it happened, like what a pro,” responded one fan on Twitter. ” I love how she was singing ‘I end up in crisis’ while having a wardrobe crisis (malfunction),” added another.

“Is it just me or do we have a lot of things to catch up on?” Taylor asked the crowd gathered at the Florida stadium. “It’s been a really long time since I’ve been on tour, and to say that a lot has happened is an understatement.” This may have been a coy reference to her recent breakup with actor Joe Alwyn. The two split “a few weeks ago,” according to Entertainment Tonight‘s report. Their relationship reportedly “just run its course.”

“I’ve been thinking a lot about one of my albums recently. One of my albums has been on my mind a lot… lots going on in my brain about it,” she told the Tampa fans, per Page Six. She performed a version of “Speak Now,” as well as “champagne problems,” a song that she and Joe co-wrote together.