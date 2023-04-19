Drake Dances In Nothing But A Towel After A Cold Plunge: See Thirst Trap Photo

Drake toweled off after a dip in a bath of cold water with a sexy Instagram photo on Tuesday, April 18. The rapper, 36, posted a photo of himself fresh out of the plunge on his Story. It’s not clear if Drake was shivering or dancing, but he did look good in the photo. “5 min cold plunge for the soul,” he wrote along with the pic.

The “Too Good” singer wore only a towel around his waist in the photo, and he had a basketball game on in the background in the shot. Given his lack of clothing, all of his tattoos were on full display as were his chiseled abs. He had a bit of an uncomfortable expression on, undoubtedly from having just come out of the ice bath.

Drake has been open about his dating life on a few occasions. While he has mostly kept his relationships private, he did speak about his possible future plans during an interview with Howard Stern back in November. He revealed at the time that he was seeing multiple women at once. “I get in this habit of dating like four or five women to make one woman because I like these two things about each girl, and then I like what this girl does for a living,” he said.

While in that interview Drake admitted that he said he thinks that he felt like he “could be” married someday, he did reveal a new diamond necklace made of 42 engagement rings to honor all the women that he considered proposing to.

Besides his recent thirst trap, Drake has slowly been releasing new solo songs, after dropping his collaborative album Her Loss with 21 Savage back in November. He dropped a single “Search and Rescue” earlier in April, and shared a snippet on his Instagram Story before it dropped. In the preview, the rapper stoked flames with his off-and-on feud with Kanye West sharing that the track had samples of Kim Kardashian and her mom Kris Jenner.