Drake Samples Kim Kardashian & Kris Jenner On New Song As He Seemingly Taunts Kanye West

Drake appeared to pour some fuel on the on-again/off-again feud with Kanye West by sampling Kanye’s ex Kim Kardashian in his latest single. The Canadian hitmaker took to his Instagram Stories on Friday, March 31 to share a preview of his new jam ‘Rescue Me’ and fans were quick to pick up on a soundbite of Kim about midway through the mid-tempo ditty (below). “I didn’t come this far just to come this far and not be happy,” Kim cooed.

The line was from the 2021 season finale of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. In the episode (below), Kim had a heart-to-heart with her mother Kris Jenner in which she reveals she wants to divorce Kanye and utters the line used in Drake’s song. As fans know, the former couple, who married in 2014 and share four kids, ended up filing for divorce in Feb. 2021.

The sample choice was an eyebrow-raising one for Drake, as rumors surrounding a Drake and Kim hookup have swirled for years, not to mention a feud seemingly boiling between Drake and Ye for almost as long. During Kanye’s appearance on Drink Champs in November 2021, he said Kim never got with Drake, but accused Drake of suggesting otherwise. “You acted like you did,” Kanye said on the program. “It’s like somebody throwing a marble and hiding their hand.”

It’s also not the first time Drake has used a soundbite from one of Kanye’s exes! In a 2016 song called “Faithful”, Drake added a sample from Amber Rose, Kanye’s muse from 2008. “I’m high maintenance a little bit but not in a negative way,” Amber says in the song, adding, “I just like extremely expensive things.”

Meanwhile, Drake is set to close out the Dreamville Festival, where Usher crushed it, in Raleigh, North Carolina on Sunday. The “Hotline Bling” rapper is scheduled to perform alongside J. Cole and fans could be in for a fun surprise with the first performance of his Kim K-laden “Rescue Me”!