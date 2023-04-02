Usher Plays Epic April Fool’s Prank On Las Vegas Residency Crowd As He Teases A Special Guest: Watch

Usher fans were about to be in for a real treat at his Las Vegas show on April 1 — or so they thought! The singer, 44, was in the midst of his “My Way” concert when he revealed that he had someone coming out to join him. “You know, I don’t know if you guys listened to any interviews I did before this show but as promised, I said I would have a special surprise for you ladies and gentleman — you want to know what that surprise is?” he began. “Ladies and gentleman, without further adieu — put your hands together for the one, the only Beyoncé!” he then teased to roaring crowd.

does usher think this is a joke ? don't EVER play about a Beyoncé appearance like😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/pTvYyhVFId — 𝗱𝗮𝗻𝗻𝘆🫧💚 (@beyoncegarden) April 2, 2023

What happened next was certainly LOL worthy as a confused Usher appeared to look off stage and wave to someone that it was time to come out. After walking out of the spotlight to seemingly grab the Destiny’s Child star, he sauntered back to the solo mic and exclaimed, “April Fool’s!” The moment quickly rended on social media, alongside his dance moves from the show that are just as on point as they were back in the late 90s and early 2000s.

Usher is literally 44 and still hitting these dance moves like it’s still 2004! 😩👏🏾 #Dreamville pic.twitter.com/J2vNwT3zF2 — BET (@BET) April 2, 2023

Of course, Usher needs no guests at all for his sold-out show that kick-started again in February — and remains one of Sin City’s hottest tickets. The career spanning concert includes an epic set list of hits from his breakthrough second album My Way through to 8701 and 2004’s Confessions, which includes banger “Yeah!” with Lil Jon and Ludacris.

While a guest appearance from Beyoncé might seem lofty at Usher’s Las Vegas show, the two GRAMMY winners came up in the industry at the same time and are notably friends. The pair have previously collaborated on his 2008 track “Love in This Club Part II” along with Lil Wayne, which Usher has previously called a “really special record.” Usher also notably made a cameo in Bey’s 2003 video for “Naughty Girl” where they share a choreographed dance break together.