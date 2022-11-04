Drake Condemns Anti-Abortion Laws With Savage Lyrics On New Song ‘Spin Bout You’

Drake, 36, supported women and condemned anti-abortion lawmakers in the lyrics to his new song, “Spin Bout You.” The song was released as part of Drake’s new collaborative album, Her Loss, with 21 Savage on November 4, over four months after the conservative majority of the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe V. Wade.

Drake’s lyrics say, “Damn, just turned on the news and seen that men who never got p*ssy in school Are makin’ laws about what women can do. I gotta protect ya, I’m a made man, tied in, all the way, baby.” You can listen to the full 3-minute song above!

Fans reacted to Drake’s anti-abortion diss on Twitter. “Not drake speaking on abortion rights. I’m f**cking screaming!!!” one fan said. Another wrote, “Drake speaks out against abortion the most Drake way possible.”

But some fans did call out the Grammy Award winner for also dissing Megan Thee Stallion on a song from the new album. He accused Megan of lying about being shot by Tory Lanez and Megan responded to Drake with an epic clap back.

Drake isn’t the first singer to call out the anti-abortion ruling in his music. Pink dropped a protest song “Irrelevant” in July which was inspired by Roe V. Wade being overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court in June. Lizzo showed the phrase “My Body, My Choice” onscreen after her song “Naked” during her Special tour, to speak out against lawmakers robbing a woman of her right to choose.

“Her Loss” is Drake’s first collaborative album. It features 16 tracks produced by Drake and 21 Savage, who previously worked together on the hit song “Jimmy Cooks” from Drake’s album Honestly, Nevermind. “Jimmy Cooks” became Drake’s 11th, and 21 Savage’s 2nd song to reach number-one in the US.