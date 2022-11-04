Megan Thee Stallion Claps Back After Drake Claims She Lied About Being Shot By Tory Lanez On New Song

Drake and 21 Savage’s new song “Circo Loco” from their album Her Loss features a lyric directed at Megan Thee Stallion. In the first verse of the song, Drake raps, “This b**** lie about getting shots, but she still a stallion.” Of course, this is likely a reference to Megan accusing Tory Lanez of shooting her at a house party in July 2020. Although she did not reveal the identity of her alleged shooter at first, she made the accusation against Tory during an Instagram Live in Aug. 2020.

After Drake’s diss on “Circo Loco,” Megan took to Twitter to clap back. “Stop using my shooting for clour b**** a*** n****s,” she wrote. “Since when tf is it cool to joke about women getting shot! You n****as especially RAP N****S ARE LAME! Ready to boycott bout shoes and clothes but dog pile on a black woman when she say one of y’all homeboys abused her.” In a second tweet, she added, “And when the mf facts come out remember y’all h* a** favorite rappers that stood behind a n**** that SHOT A FEMALE.”

In Oct. 2020, Tory was officially charged with one felony count of assault with a semiautomatic firearm and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle, as well as personally inflicting great bodily injury with a gun. He pleaded not guilty to the charges and maintains his innocence. Although the trial was set to begin in September 2022, it was pushed back to the end of November because Tory’s lawyer is currently involved in other high profile cases.

At the end of October, Tory was ordered to remain on house arrest with a GPS monitor around his ankle until the trial starts. The judge’s decision came after Tory was accused of assaulting August Alsina at a Chicago club in September, according to TMZ. Tory’s house arrest began earlier this week. Meanwhile, Megan has maintained her allegations against Tory. She also posted alleged text messages from Tory where he admitted that *something* happened between them on the night of the altercation.