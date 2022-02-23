News

Megan Thee Stallion Blasts Tory Lanez For Calling Her A Lia & Shares Texts She Claims Prove He Shot Her

The ‘Hot Girl Summer’ rapper called out Tory Lanez and shared an alleged text message from him where he apologized for shooting her in the foot.

Megan Thee Stallion27, isn’t holding back against Tory Lanez29, after the Playboy rapper seemed to call her a liar in a tweet, after a court date for a 2020 shooting incident was postponed to April. The Good News rapper shared an alleged text from Tory in a since deleted Instagram post on Wednesday February 23.

In her caption, Megan claimed that Tory’s apology was proof that he’d shot her in the foot during a July 2020 incident. She pointed out that the lawyers had both of their phone records, and she shared the apology. “Lie yo way out of this. If you ain’t do s**t what you was apologizing for [sic]?” she wrote in the caption. “THEY GOT YOU RECORDED ON THE JAIL PHONE TALKING TO KELSEY APOLOGIZING BEGGING US NOT TO TALK.” Again, Megan called on Tory to come forward in an Instagram Story, asking why he apologized. “You SHOT ME YOU KNOW WHATS WHAT YOU WERE APOLOGIZING FOR?” she wrote. “JUST ADMIT YOU SHOT ME.”

While the texts didn’t have an admission of guilt, they did contain a series of messages with apologies from Tory. “I genuinely want u to know I’m sorry from the bottom of my heart And I was just too drunk. None the less s**t should have never happened and I can’t change what I did. I just feel horrible,” he wrote.

Megan posting the text came after she posted a series of Instagram Stories calling out DJ Akademiks for a since-deleted tweet, where he claimed that Tory’s DNA wasn’t found on the weapon. Megan pointed out that he wrote the tweet before court was in session. “Why are you lying?” she asked in a Story. She pointed out that the only thing that came out of court today was the session was pushed to April 5.

Tory had appeared to push back against Megan and assert his innocence in a series of tweets. “[Yo]u can’t buy and tweet your way out of this one,” he wrote in  one tweet. In another, he claimed his apology was about a relationship with one of Megan’s ex-friends, seemingly the Kelsey from her caption. “Good D**k had me f**king 2 best friends …. and I got caught,” he wrote in another tweet. “That’s what I apologized 4 . … it’s sick how u Spun it tho.”

Again, Megan called on Tory to come forward in an Instagram Story, asking why he apologized. “You SHOT ME YOU KNOW WHATS WHAT YOU WERE APOLOGIZING FOR?” she wrote. “JUST ADMIT YOU SHOT ME.” She also called him out for his claims that it was related to a fallout between her and a friend. “YOU THINK ITS OKAY TO SHOOT ME THEN HARASS ME ONLINE AND MAKE IT LIKE THIS WAS SOME WEIRD CAT FIGHT WHAT THE ACTUAL F**K IS WRONG WITH YOU,” she wrote in another Story.

 

 