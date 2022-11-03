​Drake Reveals Whether He Ever Plans To Marry & He’s Dating ‘4 Or 5 Women’

Drake revealed his feelings about eventually settling down and getting married during an in-depth interview with Howard Stern on Wednesday, November 2. He also admitted that with his current dating situation, he tends to see multiple women at the same time in a short clip from the chat that he shared on his Instagram. After Howard asked Drake, 36, if he thinks he’ll ever get married, the rapper responded, “I’m sure I could [be married].”

The rapper explained that he could see himself settling down once he has more time amid all of his “forward movement” in his career. “I think that eventually, once all this is said and done for us. That addiction of work and success and forward movement is over. I feel like we’re all going to need something real. Hopefully, it’s not too late,” he said. “Hopefully, I’ll find somebody. The biggest thing is I need to be inspired.”

While Drake seemed open to marriage, he admitted that right now, his romantic life usually involves seeing multiple women at once. “I get in this habit of dating like four or five women to make one woman because I like these two things about each girl, and then I like what this girl does for a living,” he explained.

Drake seemed very satisfied with the interview, where he was joined by 21 Savage. He shared the clip and complimented the radio icon in the caption. “Absolutely NO filter with the incomparable @sternshow,” he wrote. “Thanks for having us.”

The Howard Stern Show wasn’t the only time that Drake’s been pressed on his love life in an interview. While the Honestly, Nevermind rapper sat down with his old pal Nicki Minaj on her Queen Radio show, she ended the interview by asking him who his girlfriend is. “I don’t have a girlfriend. You know that already,” he retorted, but Nicki asked about what he looks for in a woman (and if he “still likes the big bootys”). “I think I’ve definitely evolved in the sense of like, it’s less about the chase and the pursuit from the physical perspective,” he explained. “I don’t want to be out on a first date and not be stimulated. I’ve kind of found like, new territory in just that I need new things. It’s not just about clapping cheeks.”

While marriage may be further down the road, Drake is already a very happy and proud dad to his son Adonis, 5, who he co-parents with Sophie Brussaux. When the little one celebrated his fifth birthday in October, the Views rapper called Adonis his “twin” and wished him a happy birthday.