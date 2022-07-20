Drake Chats Up A Mystery Woman While Aboard A Yacht In France: Photos

Is there a new woman in Drake’s life? The 35-year-old rapper seemed very happy to be speaking to an unknown woman while riding around on a yacht in St. Tropez, France on Tuesday, July 19. Drake had a huge smile on his face while in the company of the gorgeous lady, riding on his yacht on vacation. The rapper and mystery woman soaked in some sun on the beautiful day!

Drake rocked a beige t-shirt and off-white shorts, plus white sneakers while on the deck of the luxurious boat. He also had a navy blue bandana wrapped around his head, as he chatted with the woman. She rocked an off-shoulder shirt with a skeleton’s ribcage printed on the front over a bikini, as she chatted with the “Hotline Bling” star.

The rapper and mystery brunette didn’t have any giveaway signs that they were an item, but she did sit next to him as they chatted with friends on a raft. The two also had big smiles on as they appeared to be talking to each other on the summer day. Drake did post a few videos of his friends dancing at a restaurant while staying in St. Tropez.

View Related Gallery Stars On Boats In Bikinis: See Photos Kendall Jenner wears an orange bikini during a boat ride in Miami Beach,Florida.Kendall had lunch and later read a book. Pictured: Kendall Jenner Ref: SPL5134058 061219 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights *NO MAIL ONLINE* Selena Gomez soaks up the sun, cruising on a luxury boat around Sydney Harbour with friends Pictured: Selena Gomez Ref: SPL1666982 190318 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No Australia Rights, No New Zealand Rights

While Drake seemed to be having a great time on the boat, his European getaway did get some fans a little bit worried, when the phrase “Free Drake” started trending. A handful of fans thought that the “God’s Plan” rapper had been arrested in Sweden, but his team confirmed that there was nothing to worry about, and said that he wasn’t arrested.

Before his European vacation, Drake treated fans to a surprise performance of “I Want It That Way” with the Backstreet Boys, when the group performed in his hometown of Toronto at the start of July. Back in June, he also dropped his latest record Honestly, Nevermind, to many excited fans.