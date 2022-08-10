Drake Leaves Flirty Comment On Nicki Minaj’s Sexy Pic & Fans Go Wild Over Their Interaction

Drake and Nicki Minaj‘s beloved friendship is giving fans everything they want. A few days after the duo joined forces at the Young Money Reunion show, Drake, 35, left a flirty comment on Nicki’s Aug. 9 Instagram post. The social media content featured a photo of Nicki, 39, wearing a jean jacket and a sexy pink skirt as she walked onto a private jet. Plus, Nicki shared a video of herself bonding with Drake’s mother, Sandi Graham. The video is so good that you have to see it for yourself!

In the footage, Nicki rocks her pink hair and a matching hat as she talks to the camera while sitting beside Drake’s mom. “Here’s my ex mom-in-law. I love you mama, you look beautiful. I couldn’t wait to see you. Tell your son don’t speak to me no more.” Drake could be hearing laughing in the background. Sandi jokingly asked Nicki, “Could you repeat that?” as the trio all cracked up.

Drake responded to Nicki’s photo and video in the comments section of her post. “Barbz I’m gagging it’s the everything for meeeeee…,” the Certified Lover Boy rapper said. Drake’s comment received over 28K likes from fans who also commented and gushed over the pair’s friendship. Some even expressed hope that the two will date one day, even though they seem to just be great friends.

Drake and Nicki just hung out with Lil Wayne at the Young Money Reunion show in Toronto. While they were together, Nicki posted an Instagram video of herself and Drake, which can be seen above. “Mama bear we used to turn up, we used to rap together,” Drake said to Nicki. “I was like, ‘Yeah come over. I have an opening from 3:30 to 3:45 I’d like to play you some of my albums.’ Why does it have to be like that?” The duo then joked about the filter Nicki was using as Drake gave a shoutout to Nicki’s die-hard fans, The Barbz. He also joked about fans wanting them to date. “There was a time!” he said, as Nicki jumped in and told Drake, “No! Don’t go there!”

This adorable friendship goes back many years filled with many collaborations on their music. Nicki made a guest appearance on Drake’s breakout album Thank Me Later in 2010 as well as the followup Take Care in 2011. Drake has performed on numerous tracks for Nicki, most recently on her song “Seeing Green“. They’ve also hinted at more collaborations to come!