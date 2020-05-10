Drake Snuggles With Mom in Throwback Toddler Pic As He Wishes Her Happy Mother’s Day

Drake wrote the sweetest message on Instagram as he wished his mom a Happy Mother’s Day, alongside an adorable photo of the pair.

He only loves his bed and his mama — and it turns out Drake really loves his mom! The “God’s Plan” hitmaker took to Instagram on May 10 in honor of Mother’s Day to share a sweet photo of himself as a toddler. “Happy Mother’s Day to all the big time women out there doing the hardest work on gods green earth,” he captioned the pic, which featured a baby Drake being cuddled by his mom, Sandi Graham. In the snap, he wore a red jacket with grey pants and rocked the cutest baby afro. His mom looked stunning in double denim as she gave her young son a big hug.

Fans were quick to drop heart emojis in the comments section of the photo, and wish Sandi a Happy Mother’s Day! Another woman in Drake’s life who will be celebrating today is Sophie Brussaux, the mother of his two-year-old son Adonis. The Canada native posted pictures of his son for the very first time on his Instagram page on March 30, and opened up recently about that decision. “I posted those pictures. It was great for me. It was great to just share that with the world and I just felt like … It wasn’t even anything I talked to anybody about or anything I planned,” he dished on episode two of Lil Wayne’s talkback show.

“I just woke up one morning and I was like, ‘you know what? This is just something that I want to do’,” Drake continued. “I want to be able to go places with my son and share memories with my son. I don’t want to feel like just because of a life choice I made to be a ‘celebrity’ that I got to make everybody live under this blanket. So, I just wanted to free myself of that. And I’ve watched you [Lil Wayne] be a functioning rap father for years, an incredible father.” Drake also admitted how much the “Lollipop” singer, and other rappers like 2 Chainz have inspired him to be a better father.

News that Drake had a son first broke in May 2018 when the 33-year-old’s nemesis, Pusha T, released the diss track, “The Story of Adidon,” and exposed the news to the public for the first time. At this point, the baby was already seven months old. Weeks later, Drake confirmed the news on his own album. “I wasn’t hiding my son from the world, I was hiding the world from my son,” he rapped.