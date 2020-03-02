Drake Seemingly Calls His Son’s Mother A ‘Fluke’ On New Song & Fans Clap Back

Drake shocked many fans when he seemed to call his one-year-old son Adonis’ mother, Sophie Brussaux, ‘a fluke’ in his new song ‘When To Say When’ and they took to Twitter to express their opinions.

Drake, 33, got the attention of many Twitter users on Mar. 2 when one of the lyrics in his new song “When To Say When” seemed to shade Sophie Brussaux, 30, the mother of his one-year-old son Adonis. In the track, the rapper addresses his ‘baby mama’ and how he feels about her. “Baby mama fluke, but I love her for who she is” the lyric says. Although he didn’t call her by name, since he only has one son, fans realized that he most likely meant Sophie and didn’t hold back on expressing their disappointment.

“I just heard that song on the radio where Drake called his baby mama a fluke 💀 he’s a very insecure man,” one tweet read. “I like drake but calling his baby mama a ‘fluke’ ??? You a hoe drake,” another read. “Drake called his baby mama a fluke, I hope he knows that makes him a fluke too. He’s a POS,” a third tweet read.

Not all Twitter users were angry about Drake’s lyrics though and some even defended him. “Drake said his Baby Mama a fluke & y’all mad Lol I’m sure he can call her whatever he wants she still smiling & flossing to the bank every month,” one carefree tweet read. “Y’all worried about drake calling his baby mama ‘fluke’ but y’all be getting called bitches and smacked around by y’all boyfriends daily Face with tears of joyFace with tears of joyFace with tears of joy,” another bold tweet read.

Drake’s line about his baby mama in his new song comes as somewhat of a surprise considering that although he and Sophie, who is an artist, are no longer romantically involved, they get along well. The doting mother, who mainly lives in France, has been spotted in Drake’s hometown of Toronto, Canada more than once over the past few months and they have never publicly talked about each other in a negative light before Drake’s latest track was released on Feb. 29.

I like drake but calling his baby mama a ‘fluke’ ???

You a hoe drake 🤓. — ZOOMI ♕ (@its_zoomi) March 2, 2020

Drake calling his bm a fluke is wild lmao mad embarrassing too — A Girl Like Ki (@__Janesss) March 2, 2020

Sophie has yet to speak out about the line in Drake’s new song, but we’ll be on the lookout to see if she does. In the meantime, we’re hoping these two are on good terms for the sake of their son!