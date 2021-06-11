Drake Reunites With Nicki Minaj As She Celebrates The Drop Of Her New Single — See Sweet Selfie

Nicki Minaj is feeling the love! Drake droped by to celebrate the release of her single with rapper Polo G, ‘For The love of New York.

Nicki Minaj, 38, and Drake, 34, are getting the weekend started with a mini Young Money reunion! The duo snapped a selfie in celebration of Nicki’s latest tune “For the Love of New York” with rapper Polo G on Friday, June 11. The song is included on Polo G’s latest album Hall of Fame Hours after the project dropped, Nicki posted videos of her and Drake singing along to the track as they showed off their looks.

Drake flashed his signature smile as he danced behind Nicki, channeling the 2000’s with a denim jacket, and layered beaded necklaces. The Toronto native added some serious with large diamond stud earrings and an expensive looking watch. Meanwhile, Nicki looked fresh off the runway in a Louis Vuitton logo jacket with her ‘Barbie’ inspired makeup look. Her eyes popped with a dramatic winged liner, paired with a light pink lipstick and slick straight hair.

She sizzled in other photos revealing her sexy look, which included a bodysuit under the Louis Vuitton jacket, as well as a strappy pair of high heels. “#ForTheLoveOfNewYork with #PoloG [@polo.capalot] drops @MIDNIGHT EST‼️‼️‼️ Pre-Save Link In My Bio (make-up & style by me hair & photo by @arrogant_tae123),” she captioned the post, including smiley faces, heart, and exclamation mark emojis.

“You said you’d never make me cry/That’s right before you made me cry/Said you ain’t like them other guys/Then you led me to my demise,” Nicki rapped on the tune, seemingly directed an ex. The Pink Friday rapper notably married her high school sweetheart Kenneth Petty on Oct. 22, 2019, welcoming their first child in Oct. 2020.

Nicki took a break from her own solo music after the release of 2018’s Queen, marking her return with mixtape Beam Me Up Scotty earlier this year. Drake also appeared on the tune “Seeing Green” alongside Lil Wayne, marking a nostalgic reunion for the trio. “[Drake] singlehandedly got me out of my writers block,” Nicki said to fans during an IG live with Drake on May 14. “I’m never going to forget it — and I’m going to shout out to the world and the mountain tops. He sent me something and it made me feel so competitive again and I was like…you need to get writing,” she confessed. Gucci Mane also appeared on the project.