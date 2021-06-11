See Pics

Drake Appears To Arrive At Event With Mystery Woman In Sexy Cutout Top — Photos

Another day, another mystery woman for Drake, who arrived at an event in LA on June 10 with a gorgeous woman dressed in a sexy cutout top.

When it comes to Drake, 34, the rapper has his fair share of gorgeous women and his latest date was absolutely stunning. Drake arrived at a party in Hollywood on Thursday, June 10 when he seemed to arrive solo but was followed by a mystery woman shortly after. Drake was clad in tan trousers, a white T-shirt, a light-wash denim jacket, and white sneakers while his gorgeous date was rocking a pair of skintight high-waisted black trousers with a cutout top tucked in. Her black top featured a plunging cutout on the chest and long sheer sleeves. She topped her look off with a pair of black patent leather pointed-toe boots and a slicked-back bun.

Drake arrived at an event in Hollywood on June 10 with a gorgeous mystery woman who was dressed in a sexy cutout top with skintight black pants. (BACKGRID)

Drake has been on a roll lately when it comes to dates and it seems as though he’s out with a different lady every night. Just a few weeks ago, Drake was out to eat at Avra restaurant in Beverly Hills on May 27 when he was accompanied by a gorgeous brunette woman. For the occasion, the rapper rocked a graphic black tank top while his date wore a sheer top and a slicked-back high ponytail.

Meanwhile, just a few days prior, he was out with yet another date when he had dinner at Craig’s restaurant in LA on April 10. This time, Drake wore a pair of light-wash jeans with a tie-dye crewneck sweatshirt. His date also chose to wear funky patterns when she donned a pair of high-waisted satin brown animal-print trousers with a tight sheer black T-shirt tucked in. She topped her look off with a pair of black Gucci pointed-toe booties.