Drake Spotted Sneaking Out Of Dinner Date With Mystery Woman In LA: See Pics

Has Champagne Papi been clinking glasses with someone new? Drake was spotted leaving a West Hollywood hotspot after reportedly going on a ‘romantic dinner’ with a ‘mystery woman.’

Drake raps that he “order(s) that Alfredo pasta then eat in the kitchen / like I’m in the mafia” on “No Tellin’,” and while there’s no tellin’ what he ate during his Monday (Apr. 10) dinner at Craig’s restaurant, Drake, 34, probably wishes he ducked out through the kitchen, just so he could avoid getting spotted. Drake reportedly had a “romantic dinner with a mystery woman,” per Backgrid, at the West Hollywood eatery. After the two were done, Drake left via the back while she exited through the front. Drake’s supposed dinner date rocked a pair of chic pants — with a vibrant print — and a black top (while carrying a bottle of something in her right hand as she left.) Drake was seen in white pants, some clean shoes, and a vibrant jumper as he made his way to his car.

Keep in mind that Drake and this woman were not photographed together. After the two made their separate exits, this “mysterious” companion supposedly got into one of Drake’s many security vehicles that follows him around. Backgrid also claims that the two dined in a private room with the door closed, as two of Drake’s personal security guards watched over so they wouldn’t be disturbed. HollywoodLife has reached out to Drake’s reps for any information about this dinner and the identity of the “mystery woman.”

Drake’s kept his love life on the down-low, as of late. Though he’s been famously linked to Rihanna, Nicki Minaj, and Jennifer Lopez (for a hot minute in late 2016. Remember that?), the one woman who has received his most affection as of late has been Sophie Brussaux, the mother of his son, Adonis Graham. During Mother’s Day, Drake posted a sweet message to his Instagram story. He shared a picture of her along with their 3-year-old son. “Happy Mothers’ Day, big mama,” Drake captioned the photo.

Other than that, the most “action” Drake has gotten – in public, at least – has been on the song, “Lemon Pepper Freestyle.” Drake boasted that “wives get googly-eyed” around him during “teacher-parent meetings,” though this line was more about how he’s been a good father for his little man than being a thirst-trap for bored housewives. Drake also claimed that he “pull(s) up to the front in the fleet of Suburbans / Flooded French Immersion with the Secret Service / Sh-t is so obvious, it defeats the purpose.” Similar could be said about trying to keep this dinner date with this “mystery woman” a secret.