Nicki Minaj Debuts Platinum Blonde Hair Makeover While Wearing Bedazzled Lingerie

Nicki Minaj debuted long platinum blonde hair while rocking bedazzled Dolce & Gabbana undies. See the transformation.

Nicki Minaj debuted yet another new ‘do on Instagram on September 30. The rapper, 38, is now bleach blonde after a brief stint with purple hair. The “Super Bass” artist documented the new hair in a snapshot that also featured her in bedazzled Dolce & Gabbana underwear and a black corset.

The switch up comes after the new mom started with a subtle pink on her bangs on her usual jet black hair about a week ago.

Not too long after, the rapper opted for an ombré purple with a length that went all the way down past her knees.

Nicki has also previously dabbled with the color pink.

The recent hair makeover comes during a headline-grabbing time for the rapper. Nicki famously skipped the 2021 Met Gala on September 13 after she revealed that she caught COVID-19. She then admitted that she has not been vaccinated against the virus. She added that the positive COVID-19 diagnosis was also the reason behind her absence from the MTV Video Music Awards.

“I was prepping for vmas then i shot a video & guess who got COVID? Do u know what it is not to be able to kiss or hold your tiny baby for over a week?” she tweeted, referencing her 11-month-old son, known only as “Papa Bear” by her fans. “A baby who is only used to his mama?” Later, she explained why she had not been vaccinated.

“They want you to get vaccinated for the Met,” she tweeted. “if I get vaccinated it won’t for the Met. It’ll be once I feel I’ve done enough research.” Not too long after, the rapper came under fire for spreading false information about the vaccine, tweeting out that her cousin’s friend became “impotent” with “swollen testicles” after getting the shot. Dr. Anthony Fauci, along with other health officials, called the claims false.

Nicki made headlines again after Jennifer Hough, the woman who accused the rapper’s husband Kenneth Petty of rape, appeared on The Real on September 22 to discuss the lawsuit filed against Nicki and Kenneth. In the filing, Jennifer accused the couple of “harassment” and “witness intimidation,” claiming that the two tried to coerce her to recant her allegations. The incident occurred in the late 1990s when the two were teenagers. Kenneth served time in prison for the crime and will soon face sentencing for failure to register as a sex offender in the state of California.