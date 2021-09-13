Nicki Minaj Skips Met Gala After Contracting COVID: I Couldn’t ‘Hold My Baby’

Nicki Minaj said she’d be missing out on the Met Gala after contracting COVID. She admitted she wasn’t vaccinated and had to isolate from her 11-month-old son.

The “Queen of Rap” sadly won’t be attending the 2021 Met Gala. Nicki Minaj, 38, announced via Twitter on Monday (Sept. 13) that she contracted COVID-19 and won’t be attending this year’s star-studded event in New York. Nicki admitted that she was not vaccinated against the virus, and explained to her followers that the infection was also the reason she skipped out on the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday. “I was prepping for vmas then i shot a video & guess who got COVID?” she wrote.

Nicki also revealed to her fans that she had to isolate away from her 11-month-old son, whom she’s nicknamed “Papa Bear.” “Do u know what it is not to be able to kiss or hold your tiny baby for over a week? A baby who is only used to his mama?,” she wrote. ” ‘get vaccinated’ Drake had just told me he got covid w|THE VACCINE tho so chile,” Nicki added. HollywoodLife reached out to Nicki’s rep for comment.

In a follow-up tweet, the “Super Bass” songstress claimed that she “had the exact same symptoms” of COVID-19 as people who were vaccinated but still caught the virus. She then elaborated on her decision to not get vaccinated, writing, “They want you to get vaccinated for the Met. if I get vaccinated it won’t for the Met. It’ll be once I feel I’ve done enough research. I’m working on that now. In the meantime my loves, be safe. Wear the mask with 2 strings that grips your head & face. Not that loose one.”

Nicki’s fans were disappointed to hear about the news, especially since she’s made some memorable appearances at the Met Gala before. She dressed in a lavish, fairy-tale inspired gown paired with strappy lace-up heels for the 2019 “Camp” theme Met, which was the last time the event was held (It was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic). In 2018, Nicki stunned in a Oscar de la Renta red gown that perfectly represented the ‘Heavenly Bodies’ theme.

Nicki shares her son, whose real name she has yet to reveal, with her husband Kenneth Petty, and she occasionally documents life as a mom on social media. Most recently, Nicki caught her baby boy saying his very first word (Spoiler alert: It was “Hi”) on camera, and shared it for all her fans to see. So cute!