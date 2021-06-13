Nicki Minaj Poses With Adorable Son, 8 Months, In Fendi Sweatsuit — See Cute Pics

Nicki Minaj has proved her newborn son is a fashionista in the making, as the duo posed in luxe Fendi and Burberry outfits.

Nicki Minaj, 38, has shared a new snap with her adorable eight-month-old son. The “Anaconda” singer, who welcomed her first child with husband Kenneth Petty, 43, in late 2020, shared a cute pic with her sweet mini-me looking like a total fashionista in the making. The tiny tot, whose name has yet to be revealed publicly, wore a Burberry sweater with matching white pants, along with a beanie and gold sneakers.

The “Super Bass” hitmaker wore a Fendi sweatsuit featuring the brand’s logo cascading down the seams, along with a pair of plush, brown slippers. She slicked her raven tresses back into a high ponytail and accessorized with plenty of bling, including diamond bracelets and a ‘Barbie’ necklace. Former Disney Channel star Skai Jackson commented, “He has your whole face,” while another follower wrote, “Awwwwwwwww. Look at him. Another reason why they be mad lol y’all look great.”

As fans would know, Nicki loves dressing her little mini-me in Burberry ‘fits. In late May, she shared a video of her son looking very well-dressed in a white tee featuring the iconic Burberry print, and matching Burberry sneakers. In the clip, Kenneth was seen holding the little boy up so he could stand. “You ain’t trying to do all of that today? Hmm? You’re not trying to do all of that today, everyone bothering you? You had it, hmm?” Nicki was heard cooing in the video. The A-list singer then did an impression of her son, saying that he “had it” and requested his parents “leave me alone”.

Although Nicki’s life has been full of love since welcoming her baby boy on September 30, she has also experienced loss. On May 14, she broke her silence after her dad Robert Maraj tragically died. The 64-year-old was out for a walk on Long Island, New York on February 12 when he was struck by a car in a hit-and-run. Nicki released a statement on her website, writing, “[Though] I can’t really bring myself to discuss the passing of my father as yet; I can say it has been the most devastating loss of my life.”