Nicki Minaj’s Son, 8 Mos., Is So Cute In Burberry Shirt & Shoes As Kenneth Petty Helps Him Stand

Nicki Minaj has shared a sweet video of her mini-me son, whom she shares with Kenneth Petty, rocking a designer ‘fit and trying to stand up.

Nicki Minaj, 38, has given fans a glimpse inside her life with her adorable eight-month-old son. The “Anaconda” singer, who welcomed her first child with husband Kenneth Petty, 43, in late 2020, shared a video of her sweet mini-me looking very well-dressed. The tiny tot, whose name has yet to be revealed publicly, rocked a white tee featuring the iconic Burberry print, white pants, and matching Burberry sneakers.

Kenneth was seen holding the little boy up so he could stand. “You ain’t trying to do all of that today? Hmm? You’re not trying to do all of that today, everyone bothering you? You had it, hmm?” Nicki was heard cooing in the video. The A-list singer then did an impression of her son, saying that he “had it” and requested his parents “leave me alone”.

Fans of the rapper would know she recently opened up on Twitter about her birthing experience, revealing she underwent “natural vaginal birth w/epidural. I pushed for 2 1/2 hours … Only b/c first the epidural didn’t wear off enough for me to feel myself pushing. Once I was able to feel the pain I pushed him on out.” She added that she “had no problem breastfeeding” as her baby “latched on in the hospital which was very surprising to me. I was afraid maybe he wouldn’t … But breast feeding is very painful. Pumping is too. Women make this stuff look way too easy. Moms r really superheroes.”

Nicki and Kenneth.
Although Nicki’s life has been full of love since welcoming her baby boy on September 30, she has also experienced loss. On May 14, she broke her silence after her dad Robert Maraj tragically died. The 64-year-old was out for a walk on Long Island, New York on February 12 when he was struck by a car in a hit-and-run. Nicki released a statement on her website, writing, “[Though] I can’t really bring myself to discuss the passing of my father as yet; I can say it has been the most devastating loss of my life.”
The Grammy nominee added, “I find myself wanting to call him all the time. More so now that he’s gone. Life is funny that way. May his soul rest in paradise. He was very loved & will be very missed. … It’s been a min since I wrote a letter & I know how much u guys love them. I love you dearly. Miss you so much. Thank you … for everything.”