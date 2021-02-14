Nicki Minaj’s Dad Robert Tragically Dies At 64 After A Hit & Run, According To Police

Nicki Minaj‘s dad Robert Maraj has tragically died after he was struck in a hit-and-run. HollywoodLife confirmed the sad news with Nassau County Police in New York, after he was hit by a car around 6pm on February 12. The 64-year-old was walking between Roslyn Road and Raff Avenue when he was hit by a car that then fled the scene. He was transported to hospital in critical condition, and sadly passed away over the weekend.

Police confirmed that the Homicide Squad is investigating the case, and urged members of the public to come forward to help identify the driver. The “Anaconda” hitmaker is yet to speak publicly after his passing, and it is not known how close the pair were at the time of his death.

The singer recently celebrated her 38th birthday on December 8, the first since welcoming her baby boy with husband Kenneth Petty. The COVID-19 pandemic shut down many event red carpets in 2020, so fans didn’t get many glimpses of Nicki, and she kept her pregnancy largely under wraps. She finally confirmed that she had welcomed her son into the world on Oct. 15, when she shared various congratulatory notes send to her from her many famous friends. Beyonce wrote in a card, “Welcome to motherhood. God bless you and your family,” while Kim Kardashian and Kanye West simply said, “Congrats! We love you!” Nicki added other card best wishes from Riccardo, model Winnie Harlow and her “Tusa” collaborator, singer Karol G.