Nicki Minaj Shares Rare Video With Younger Sister & Fans Can’t Get Over How Much They Look Alike

Keeping her family close! Nicki Minaj showed fans just how much she and her younger sister, Ming Maraj, look alike, after posting a new clip to her Instagram account.

Fans had to do a total double take with this! On Feb. 20, Nicki Minaj took to her Instagram to share a video featuring her younger sister, Ming Maraj, and their father, Robert Maraj. While the sweet moment featured the three family members prominently, fans could not get over just how much the “Super Bass” rapper, 37, and her little sister looked alike! Nicki used a filter over the image that featured kissing lips across her and her sister’s faces. It was undeniable from their eyes, to their nose, and smile that Ming and Nicki were definitely sisters — honestly, they could have been twins! “My Dad & lil sister Ming,” Nicki captioned the short clip. With the camera, at a selfie angle, so close to their faces, it was so hard to discern if fans were looking at Nicki or at Ming!

Fans immediately took to the comment section of Nicki’s post, completely baffled by how alike the sisters looked! “She looks JUST LIKE YOU!!! BEAUTIFUL,” one fan commented on the post. Another admirer chimed in to offer a similar complement. “She’s so pretty! Just like you❤️,” they said. One fan, however, summarized the moment best, commenting, “Awww it’s the best when you’re spending time with your family. I love this. God bless you, them and all your family.” It’s true that Nicki is definitely holding her family close right now, especially after some devastating news.

One day before sharing the video with her sister and father, Nicki took to her Instagram account on Feb. 19 to mourn her former collaborator and rising rap star Pop Smoke. The young artist was reportedly murdered at the age of 20 in the Hollywood Hills after he was attacked by masked gunmen. The news totally shocked the world of rap, and Nicki was one of the major stars to pay tribute to Pop. “The Bible tells us that jealousy is as cruel as the grave. Unbelievable. Rest In Peace, Pop,” Nicki captioned her Instagram post, which featured a photo of her “Welcome to the Party (Remix)” collaborator wearing a white Louis Vuitton shirt against a background of the clear blue sky and white clouds.

At this trying time, it’s incredibly clear that Nicki is keeping her family so close. Despite being quite comfortable showing off her relationship with her husband, Kenneth Petty, Nicki rarely puts her family in the spotlight. This latest video, however, just shows fans how much her father and sister mean to her and how closely knit they are — down to their looks!