Nicki Minaj Licks Husband Kenneth Petty’s Lips In New Video While Attending NYFW Show

Nicki Minaj’s quick peck with her ‘Zaddy,’ Kenneth Petty, took a sultry turn during the Marc Jacobs Fall/Winter 2020 show at New York Fashion Week!

The new designs on Marc Jacobs’ Fall/Winter 2020 runway were fire, and the passion was just as heated between front-row attendees Nicki Minaj, 37, and Kenneth Petty, 41. Nicki recorded a video of herself leaning into her husband, offering a kiss — and then cheekily surprised him by licking his lips! The “MEGATRON” rapper shared the PDA moment to her Instagram on Jan. 12, the same day of the New York Fashion Week show. In her caption, Nicki threw in a spicy hashtag to describe their intimacy: “#Zaddy.”

Nicki was dressed just as fashionably as the models on the catwalk. The hip hop artist looked ready to hit the runway herself in a $9,500 ruffled floral mini dress from Marc Jacobs, which she paired with knee-high pointed camel boots. Her chic footwear matched Kenneth’s tan Timberland boots as the couple posed for a photo outside the show!

In addition to Nicki and Kenneth’s PDA, there was one other surprise at the show: Miley Cyrus’ cameo on Marc Jacobs’ runway! A tad awkward, given that Nicki and Miley don’t have the best rapport with one another. In an episode of Queen Radio in June of 2019, Nicki vented, “Perdue chickens can never talk s–t about queens. She disrespected me in a magazine article for no reason.” In 2015, Miley criticized Nicki for suggesting that she was upset that her music video for “Anaconda” wasn’t nominated for the “Video of the Year” honor at the MTV Video Music Awards. “You made it about you. Not to sound like a b–ch, but that’s like, ‘Eh, I didn’t get my V.M.A.’,” Miley had said, which led Nicki to infamously call out “Miley, what’s good?” at the actual award show!

Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty pose outside Marc Jacobs’ New York Fashion Week show on Feb. 12, 2020. (New Media Images/SplashNews)

Drama aside, Nicki is on cloud nine with Kenneth. She made this known after returning to Queen Radio on Feb. 10, and used the air time to compare her husband to Meghan Markle’s husband! Prince Harry earned Nicki’s respect for sidestepping away from the Royal Family to focus on his life with Meghan and their son, Archie, 1. “Who thinks it’s good that Meghan Markle left the UK with her husband…Kudos to Harry,” Nicki said on the show, adding, “This is what I love about my husband. Real men always say ‘a happy wife a happy life.’ That’s what real men say. That’s so attractive. It turns me on. Put your woman first.”