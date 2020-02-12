Miley Cyrus & Cody Simpson Cuddle On Dinner Date After She Walks In Marc Jacobs NYFW Show

Cody Simpson and Miley Cyrus took their love to NYC this week, and they were pictured on a PDA-filled dinner date on Feb. 12, HollywoodLife can EXCLUSIVELY reveal.

After Miley Cyrus, 27, walked in Marc Jacobs’ New York Fashion Week show on Feb. 12, dressed in a pair of low-waisted trousers, bra top, leather gloves and a zebra print coat, she went on a cute dinner date with her boyfriend, Cody Simpson, 23, and some friends at NYC’s Gemma restaurant in The Bowery Hotel. And considering how amazing Miley looked on the runway, we’d like to think their dinner date was somewhat of a celebration for the singer. Especially because she put supermodels like Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid and more to shame with her sexy strut.

Anyway, not only were Miley and Cody caught on a dinner date Wednesday evening, but they also engaged in some super cute PDA. “Cody cuddled up to Miley during a dinner that they had with two other friends. Cody was seriously doting on Miley — he had his arm around her throughout the meal and they looked like a super normal, happy couple enjoying a meal together with friends,” an eyewitness EXCLUSIVELY shared with HollywoodLife. “Miley was on her phone a lot during the dinner looking through photos of her big Marc Jacobs runway walk, but she seemed really happy and relaxed. She and Cody seem super smitten and happy with each other. It’s a really natural match.”

But just because Miley and Cody appear to be in a really great relationship, that doesn’t mean they’re going to be fast-tracking their romance. During an appearance on The Kyle and Jackie O Show on Jan. 21, Cody said he’s “very careful” when getting intimate with Miley because he’s “not yet” ready to have kids. But even so, he also noted that “everything’s great” when it comes to his romance with her. “We’re amazing. No complaints,” he said.

Miley and Cody first sparked dating rumors when they were seen kissing at Backyard Bowls in West Hollywood on October 3. Their new romance also started just two months after she split from ex-husband Liam Hemsworth.