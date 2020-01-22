Interview
Cody Simpson Reveals If He’s Thinking About Having Kids With Miley Cyrus 4 Months Into Romance

Cody Simpson and Miley Cyrus have only been dating for a few months and he’s already getting asked about babies. The singer discussed his future plans in a new interview on Jan. 21, and gushed over how ‘great’ their relationship is!

Cody Simpson and Miley Cyrus are going strong, but, they don’t have babies on the brain at the moment. “None yet, mate,” the Australian singer, 23, replied when asked, “Do you want babies or are you still doing the pull-out thing?” — The question came from Kyle Sandilands of The Kyle and Jackie O Show, which Cody was a guest on via phone on January 21.

While still on the topic of babies, Sandilands went on to tell Cody that he should “be careful,” presumably during sex. When Cody paused for a quick laugh, the host noted that he was just trying to give the singer  some advice as his elder. “I’m cautious,” the Cody admitted, adding, “I’m a careful guy.”

Co-host, Jackie O then took the opportunity to ask, “How’s everything going with Miley?” Cody didn’t hesitate when he gushed, “Yeah, it’s great. We’re amazing. No complaints.” Cody’s relationship update came after he and Miley were subject to split rumors over the holidays when he was spotted out with Playboy model Jordy Murray.

The hosts later asked how Cody celebrated his 23rd birthday on January 11, but he made not mention of the gifts his girlfriend showered him with. Miley presented her man with a vintage bag with his author alias, Prince Neptune inscribed in it, as well as a vintage silver pocket watch and chain.

Miley and Cody  first sparked dating rumors when they were spotted kissing last year at Backyard Bowls in West Hollywood on October 3. The new romance came just two months after her split from husband, Liam Hemsworth. The actor filed for divorce on August 21, citing “irreconcilable differences,” as seen in official court documents obtained by HollywoodLife.

Following her split from Liam, Miley was also romantically linked to Kaitlynn Carter, the ex-wife of Brody Jenner. They broke things off at the end of September, just before she began dating Cody. Miley and Liam recently reached a divorce settlement in December.