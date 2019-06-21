Nicki Minaj Seemingly Drags Miley Cyrus On ‘Queen Radio’: She’s A ‘Perdue Chicken’

Nicki Minaj suggested a certain someone looks like a raw chicken and ‘disrespected’ her, and fans think that the rapper was taking aim at Miley Cyrus.

Miley Cyrus, 26, may have meant no shade with the line “I love you, Nicki, but I listen to Cardi” in her song “Cattitude,” but fans think that Nicki Minaj, 36, still has a bone to pick with the pop star. In the June 21 episode of Queen Radio, Miley’s name was brought up and the “Barbie Dreamz” rapper brought out the shade, although she did not directly address the singer. “Perdue chickens can never talk sh*t about queens. She disrespected me in a magazine article for no reason,” Nicki said on the show.

“Now you coming out with pink wigs, all you b*tches wanna be Nicki,” the Queen Radio host continued. Miley’s pop star character on Black Mirror, Ashley O, rocks a purple wig — much like Nicki’s affinity for colorful wigs. Again, Nicki didn’t bring up names, so it’s unclear if she was making a Black Mirror reference.

The feud between Miley and Nicki seemed to be buried by 2019. Fans wondered if Miley’s “I love you, Nicki, but I listen to Cardi” line was intended to be shady, but this theory was later debunked. “I don’t think there is beef now anymore,” the Disney alum said of Cardi and Nicki’s longstanding rivalry, and even ventured to say that the two rappers are “both queens” in a May interview on Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp.

Miley’s recent comments sang a much different tune in the days leading up to the 2015 MTV VMAs. As you recall, Nicki missed out on a nomination for “Video of the Year,” which led her to tweet, “Black women influence pop culture so much but are rarely rewarded for it” (Miley’s “Wrecking Ball” video took the crown in the same category in 2014). In response to Nicki’s anger, Miley told The New York Times, “If you do things with an open heart and you come at things with love, you would be heard and I would respect your statement. But I don’t respect your statement because of the anger that came with it. And it’s not anger like, ‘Guys, I’m frustrated about some things that are a bigger issue.’ You made it about you. Not to sound like a b*tch, but that’s like, ‘Eh, I didn’t get my V.M.A.'” She later added, “What I read sounded very Nicki Minaj, which, if you know Nicki Minaj is not too kind. It’s not very polite.”