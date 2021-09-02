Nicki Minaj Gasps After Hearing Son ‘Papa Bear’, 11 Mos., Speak For The 1st Time — Watch

Nicki Minaj was overjoyed to hear her son, who’s nicknamed ‘Papa Bear’, speak for the first time in a video she shared on Sept. 2.

Nicki Minaj‘s son, who’s nicknamed “Papa Bear“, is wowing people with his voice — just like his mommy. The 10-time Grammy nominee shared a cute new video of her son on Instagram on Sept. 2, and she gasped when he spoke out for the first time.

“Papa, say me and mommy laughed at that. Booboo, what you doing? Say hi!”, the 38-year-old first-time mom said in the video, as she sat alongside her husband, Kenneth Petty. Then, when the baby, who turns 1 on Sept. 30, said, “Hi!”, the rapper gasped.

“Adorable”, Real Housewives of Atlanta star Phaedra Parks wrote in the comments section, while Young Money added, “He said Hi for the gram”.

Afterwards, Nicki tried urging “Papa Bear” to say more words like “I know I’m a cute boy”, but she didn’t have any luck. Apparently, “Hi” was all he was willing to say for the day.

Nicki later joked that her son is her “new furry friend” from a “local shelter”, as she photoshopped a dog on his shoulder in another cute Instagram picture on Thursday evening.

Kenneth, who is registered as a sex offender in California and New York, didn’t say anything in the video Nicki posted, but he seemed just as overjoyed as Nicki to hear their son say one of his first words.

Nicki was only 16 when she first met her husband, who spent 11 years in prison for raping a 16-year-old girl in 1995 and shooting a man to death in 2002.