Nicki Minaj Transforms Into A Fairy Tale Princess At 2019 Met Gala In Massive Pink Gown & Matching Hair

Miss Minaj has arrived to the Met Gala! The rap queen was the picture of royalty as she stepped onto the pink carpet in a stunning pink gown with rhinestoned embellishment.

The Barbz have been waiting with bated breath to see what Nicki Minaj, 36, wears to the 2019 Met Gala, and the news is in. The “Barbie Dreams” rapper turned heads in a lavish, fairy-tale inspired gown paired with strappy lace-up heels at the big event. The hit-maker added a little extra flair by accessorizing with massive jewels and wow — she looked incredible.

We already knew Nicki was going to own the carpet this year. Fans will remember that in 2018, she commanded the gala carpet in a striking, red ensemble that perfectly represented the ‘Heavenly Bodies’ theme. The star’s Oscar de la Renta gown featured a plunging neckline, long train and draping cape, which could be described as papal. With a dramatic red headpiece and draping Tiffany & Co. jewels around her neck, Nicki absolutely slayed in the long, extravagant gown. It’s hard to decide which look from Nicki is more iconic!

This year’s Met Gala theme is ‘Camp: Notes on Fashion,’ so it’s no wonder that we’re seeing such extravagant looks hit the carpet. Campy fashion is all about boundary-breaking, exotic looks, and our favorite A-listers are nailing it. The 2019 gala is being co-hosted by none other than Lady Gaga and Harry Styles.

Check out Nicki’s jaw-dropping ensemble above! Not only does Queen Nicki tend to take risks in her song lyrics, but she consistently pushes the boundary with her style choices!