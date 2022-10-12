Drake Wishes His ‘Twin’ Adonis A Happy 5th Birthday & Shares Photos From Superhero-Themed Bash

Adonis Graham rang in his 5th birthday with an epic superhero-themed party hosted by his dad Drake. The “God’s Plan” rapper, 35, took to Instagram on Tuesday, October 11 to wish his son a happy birthday and share photos from the big bash. “Happy 5th to my twin 🤞🏽💖,” Drake wrote to his son, who he shares with Sophie Brussaux, 33, who was also at the party.

Little Adonis wore a camouflage T-shirt and a pair of black sweatpants and had his hair braided for his party. Drake’s son sat behind the wheel of an arcade car game and played an arcade basketball game (his favorite sport!) in two photos. Adonis wore a red cape as he got a paper signed by Spiderman, in front of a large yellow sign that said “Super Adonis.”

Sophie, who gave birth to Adonis on Oct. 11, 2017, posed with her son in another photo from Drake’s post. The French brunette wore a blue jean jacket and black leather pants. In the final photo, Drake held a video camera and smiled while watching his son enjoy his birthday party. The “One Dance” singer was dressed in all black and copied Adonis with matching braids.

Adonis’ mom also posted photos from the superhero party to Instagram, along with cute at-home photos with her son. In her caption Sophie gushed over her baby boy, while crediting Drake with his role as Adonis’ father. “I’m so proud of the beautiful human you are growing up to be. We’ve done a great job @champagnepapi,” she wrote.

Drake regularly documents his tight bond with his son on social media. He’s given fans a glimpse at the duo play-wrestling together, as well as Adonis’ excellent French-speaking skills and his impressive basketball skills. The Euphoria producer even jokingly compared Adonis to LeBron James when Adonis sunk a shot in the basketball hoop.

In May 2020, Drake opened up about fatherhood and said it’s been “great” to finally get to be a dad. “I just woke up one morning and I was like, you know what? This is just something that I want to do…I want to be able to go places with my son and share memories with my son,” he said on Apple Music’s Young Money Radio. “I don’t want to feel like just because of a life choice I made to be a celebrity that I got to make everybody live under this blanket.”