Drake Thinks His Son Adonis Will Be The Next LeBron James In Proud Video Of Him Playing Ball

The 'God's Plan' rapper showed off his son's basketball skills with a super sweet video of him shooting hoops on his Instagram.

May 19, 2022 2:56PM EDT
Drake is a super proud dad! The 35-year-old rapper posted an adorable video of his son Adonis, 4, playing basketball to his Instagram on Wednesday, May 18. Drake sweetly cheered his boy on, and he tagged LeBron James to say that he was clearly the inspiration for his form. “Where is he getting the mannerisms from @KingJames,” he wrote, with a laughing emoji.

Adonis started the video by taking a shot, and then he went behind the three-point line for a coach to pass him the rock. Even though his dad is a noted Toronto Raptors fan, he was wearing a Lakers jersey with LeBron’s number on it. As he ran up, he could be heard adorably calling for the “ball,” but the first time he missed it. He tossed the ball back, and Drake cheered him on. “Reset. Good stuff,” Adonis’ dad said.

While Adonis reset, the rapper kept cheering him on. After he got the ball, he dribbled twice before running up to take the shot. “Let’s go. 1-2, and we out to the crib… To the crib!” Drake narrated with pride. After Adonis sunk the shot, Drake cheered even more. “Yeah! That’s that man right there!” he said.

Drake isn’t the only one who was proud. LeBron shared the video on his Instagram Story to show his support for Adonis! “My nephew really love the game,” he wrote with a bunch of laughing emojis.

Drake holds Adonis at a basketball game back in June 2021. (Shutterstock)

Drake has never hid his pride for his son, and he’s clearly shown his love for basketball with him on a number of occasions. He’s brought Adonis to games to sit courtside and cheer on the Raptors. He’s also posted tons of videos of Adonis shooting hoops, showing he clearly loves the game and is growing into a strong, little player. It’s not even the first time that LeBron has shown his support. He once commented on one of Drake’s videos to compliment his “nephew’s” skills.

 

