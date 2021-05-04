Drake’s Son Adonis, 3, Shows Off His Basketball Skills Like LeBron James In Cute Video

Drake’s son Adonis proved that his talent for basketball is growing each day in a new video he posted to his Instagram Story. See the clip and more from the rapper!

Drake spent an amazing day bonding with his adorable three-year-old son, Adonis, on May 3. The father-son duo spent some quality time together connecting over one of their favorite sports: basketball! In one video, posted to the Instagram Story of the “God’s Plan” rapper, 34, Adonis could be seen dribbling a little basketball on the court. It looked like Adonis’ skills had really grown!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ADONIS GRAHAM 🧿 (@adonisgrahamwrld)

At one point, Adonis even dribbled the ball and turned as it was in the air. The sweet little boy then took the blue basketball and with a “swoosh” got it through the hoop with no problem! Those around the three-year-old, including his dad, were so impressed, and fans could hear a few people even cheering for the youngster in the background.

But that wasn’t the only adorable post of Adonis that fans got the chance to see. Drake took to his Instagram account the same day and shared the absolute cutest video of his son, whom he shares with Sophie Brussaux, 31. In the video, Drake recorded his son watching a compilation of LeBron James‘ “Top 35 Plays.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi)

As you can see in the clip above, Adonis was absolutely mesmerized by what he was watching. The youngster hardly blinked at all, and at one point, he couldn’t contain his astonishment at watching the GOAT go about his work on the court. “Oh my gosh,” Adonis let out, looking at his dad in amazement. Drake couldn’t help but giggle at his sons’ reaction, and made it the caption of his post: “OMG,” he wrote with a shocked emoji.

Even the basketball star, 36, couldn’t get enough of the video, and took to the comment section of Drake’s post. “Nephew [locked] the hell in!! Yessir!!” LeBron wrote as his comment. It’s so clear that Adonis and Drake share a deep bond over this sport, and Adonis definitely looks up to LeBron. Who knows, maybe the youngster could get a lesson or two from the king sometime!