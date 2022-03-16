See Pic

Drake & Son Adonis, 4, Twin With Matching Braids In Cute Photo

The ‘God’s Plan’ rapper’s son is growing up to look so much like his dad, in a sweet photo that Drake shared of the two.

Drake35, and his son Adonis Graham4, are an adorable father-son duo! The rapper posted a selfie of himself and his little guy sporting the same braids to his Instagram Stories on Tuesday March 15. Adonis looked just like his daddy with the same braids that Drake was wearing. It was a totally sweet photo of the singer bonding with his boy.

Both Drake and Adonis had their hair in the same style of braids, although the youngster’s hair is a bit lighter than his dads. Adonis looked like he was enjoying a snack, while Drake leaned in for the selfie. The Certified Lover Boy star sported a gray sweatshirt, while his look-alike son rocked a bright blue sweatshirt.

Drake is clearly a doting father to his son, and he’s shared plenty of adorable (and occasionally funny) videos of Adonis recently. The Views rapper shared a hilarious and sweet video of his kid trying to wink back in February, while they were at a family dinner. Adonis got the general concept of winking, but wasn’t able to do it subtly, and he was super-cute while he had an overly exaggerated face. The winking video is far from the only sweet video that Drake has shared of Adonis! He’s given fans a glimpse at the duo play-wrestling together, and he’s even showed off his son’s excellent skills, speaking French in another clip.

Another cute father-son bonding experience that Drake has had with Adonis is that he’s shown his son his love for his favorite sport: basketball. The rapper and his kid have been seen out and about, cheering on his hometown team: the Toronto Raptors. Drake and Adonis have been spotted sitting courtside together in plenty of sweet photos in the past. Adonis has also shown an interest in playing a bit himself. Drake has highlighted his son’s b-ball skills with some cute videos of the little guy shooting hoops

 