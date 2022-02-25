Drake’s Son Adonis, 4, Attempts To Wink In Cute Video & Rapper Mocks Him — Watch

Watch

Drake's Son Adonis, 4, Attempts To Wink In Cute Video & Rapper Mocks Him

Practice makes perfect! The rapper shared a cute video of his little guy trying his hardest to wink at his famous father during dinner together.

Drake may be the Certified Lover Boy, but his son Adonis, 4, is an undeniable cutie pie. The Canadian rapper, 35, gave fans a rare peek at life with his little guy on his Instagram Story on Thursday, Feb. 24, sharing a video from family dinner.

Adonis was all bundled up for the outdoor meal, looking cute as can be in a thick jacket with a beanie over his beautiful blonde curls. It appeared like he was starting to pick up on his dad’s charms already. In the video, the blue-eyed tot leaned over at his dad to give him a strong wink, several times, from both sides.

Drake, Adonis
Drake ribbed his son Adonis over his poor winking skills on his Instagram.

Unfortunately, it may have been a bit much. Adonis’ gesture was a little less than finessed, making it look like he may have had something stuck in his eyeball. Though adorable as ever, Drake couldn’t help poking fun at his little guy in the commentary, writing, “When your drunk trying to get someone to go along with the secret plan…” on top of the video in white.

Drake absolutely adores spending time with his son, who he shares with former adult film star Sophie Brussaux. Back near the holidays, he shared an adorable video of his boy snacking and goofing around with his pops.

And the superstar has even rapped about his fatherly duties, spitting a verse or two about school day responsibilities on his track “Lemon Pepper Freestyle” in Mar. 2021. In the song, the Toronto native, says, “Yeah, dropped him off at school, big day for my lil’ man/ Recess hits, daddy prolly made another M/ School bell rings and I’m out there to get him again.”  Later on in the song, Drake even adds, “Yeah, teacher-parent meetings, wives get googly-eyed/ Regardless of what they husbands do to provide/ Askin’ if I know Beyoncé and Nicki Minaj.”