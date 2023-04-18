Hilary Swank Poses Nude While Pregnant With Twins In Gorgeous Shoot: Photos

Hilary Swank is reminiscing on being pregnant with her newborn twins in new nude maternity photos shared on Instagram on April 18. The 48-year-old actress and her photographer shared black-and-white pictures from her maternity shoot in which Hilary cradled her baby bump while completely naked. The photo shared by Hilary (seen here) showed her looking down as she placed one arm across her chest and the other below her belly to support it. “Thank you @brianbowensmith for capturing one of my favorite moments in time, being pregnant (next to having my babies earth-side and meeting and marrying my husband …),” she captioned the stunning pic. She also revealed she was 27 1/2 weeks pregnant during the shoot.

The photographer, Brian Owen Smith, also shared a snap from the beautiful shoot. Seen here, the image shows Hilary running her fingers through her hair with one hand and covering her chest with the other. She’s turned to the side and radiated a pregnancy glow. The professional photographer also took a moment to say a few kind words to the new mom. “You are going to be such a good mother. Now you have two more awards to add to your collection,” he penned. “Thank you for choosing me to photograph what I’m sure will be an unforgettable moment in all of your lives. I hold you and your family close to my heart. And you couldn’t look more beautiful.”

The Boys Don’t Cry actress gave birth to a boy and girl before April 10, but did not reveal the exact date. She revealed her little bundles of joy made their way into the world in an Instagram post that showed her looking out at a setting sun while holding her babies to her chest. “It wasn’t easy. But boy (and girl!) was it worth it…Happy Easter! …Posting from pure Heaven,” she wrote in the announcement post, which can be seen below. She shares her twins with her producer husband of four years Philip Schneider, 45. The twins’ birth made both Hilary and Philip parents for the first time.

Hilary announced that she was expecting twins with Philip during an Oct. 2022 appearance on Good Morning America. “This is something that I’ve been wanting for a long time and my next thing is I’m gonna be a mom,” she gushed. “And not just of one, but of two. I can’t believe it.”

She also gave an update during an interview on Live with Kelly and Ryan the same day. “It’s true, I’m pregnant. With twins,” she stated. “I’m feeling great right now, even with the time, you know, I’m on Pacific time, so I’m a little cross-eyed with that. But I’m feeling good right now.”

The Million Dollar Baby actress then took to Instagram to celebrate the news further. “Coming soon…DOUBLE feature!” she wrote with a slideshow of photos in which she cradled her baby bump.

Hilary didn’t shy away from posting pregnancy pictures following her announcement. She dressed up her bump for Halloween with a “my little pumpkins” shirt and wrote, “#HappyHalloween from me, Pumpkin Moon and my PumpTwins.” The pic came from the set of Alaska, her newest project. She also referenced her baby bump in the caption of a photo that showed her decorating the Christmas tree in form-fitting pajamas that put her pregnancy curves front and center. “All I want for Christmas is yoooouuus, ohhhhhhh baby(s),” the star wrote. In March, she shared an ultrasound pic that showed one of her babies “flexing” for the camera.