Hilary Swank, 48, Shows Off Growing Baby Bump In Crop Top: ‘Dough’s Beginning To Rise’

Hilary Swank is so excited to be a mom! The actress, 48, showed off her baby bump in a brand new photo on her Instagram on Sunday, February 5. Hilary posed in her kitchen in some comfy clothes and joked about her growing bump with a caption, showing that she was looking forward to parenthood. “Oven’s heatin’ up, dough’s beginning to rise!” she wrote along with baby angel and white heart emojis.

For the photo, Hilary had a huge smile on her face and rocked a black crop top with matching leggings that had her baby bump on full display. The Oscar winner also sported a pair of comfy mocassin slippers and a cozy-looking, gray bathrobe.

The Million Dollar Baby star announced that she and her husband Philip Schneider are expecting twins during an October appearance on Good Morning America. The twins will be the first children for both Hilary and Philip. “This is something that I’ve been wanting for a long time and my next thing is I’m gonna be a mom,” she said in the interview. “Not just of one, but of two. I can’t believe it.”

Since announcing her pregnancy, Hilary has shown off her pregnancy looks on a few occasions, including showing off her baby bump while she works out, taking holiday photos, and sporting a beautiful green gown, which displayed her baby bump, to the 2023 Golden Globes during a rare red carpet appearance. She was nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in A TV Series for Drama for her role in Alaska Daily.

Philip and Hilary are both very excited to become parents. An insider revealed to HollywoodLife exclusively that she was “on cloud nine” after finding out she was pregnant, and her hubby has been an amazing help to her. “Philip has been absolutely incredible and Hilary can already see what an amazing father he’s going to make. He’s been super protective of Hilary, taking care of anything she needs, and just be very attentive,” they said.

Philip is Hilary’s second husband. The couple have been married since 2018, but before they first got together, Hilary was wed once before. Her first husband was actor Chad Lowe who she was married to from 1997 until they divorced in 2007.