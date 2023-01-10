Pregnant Hilary Swank Glows In Green Gown At The Golden Globes: Photos

Hilary Swank looked fabulous at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards when she showed off her baby bump in this stunning outfit. The 48-year-old rarely makes red carpet appearances and when she does, she always steals the show, which is exactly what she did at the award show.

Cradling her bump, Hilary made her grand entrance wearing a silk, olive green gown that came complete with pockets — because everything should! The straps made bold statements by not only holding her dress up, but also acting as a black, satin train behind her. She kept her hair simple, rocking an elegant updo, elevated by some serious bling earrings. In short: mommy’s night was a sight to behold!

Hilary, who is currently 27 weeks pregnant and expecting twins with her husband, Philip Schneider, has been busy promoting her show, Alaska Daily. Just yesterday, Hilary was on The Late Late Show with James Corden when she looked fabulous in a skintight black knit maxi dress. The long-sleeve dress featured a sheer caged neckline that revealed ample cleavage and a sheer mesh skirt. She styled the dress with a pair of black strappy heels, a voluminous blowout, and a nude matte lip.

The award show was a huge night for Hilary who was nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series for her role in the show, Alaska Daily. Hilary celebrated her nomination with an Instagram post, writing, “Just catching up (which is quite common nowadays with being pregnant with twins and working full-time on a TV show) but wanted to quickly jump on to say what an INCREDIBLE HONOR it is to be nominated for a Golden Globe for my performance on Alaska Daily, a show that exposes the horrific ongoing Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women Crisis in Alaska. Thank you @goldenglobes for helping shine a light on this epidemic through this nomination. So grateful! Huge kudos to the outstanding work of my fellow nominees @zendaya @itsmelauralinney Emma D’Arcy and Imelda Staunton. What extraordinary company to be alongside!”