Hilary Swank, 48, Shows Off Beautiful Bump In Santa PJs In Front Of Her Christmas Tree: Photo

Hilary Swank, 48, glowed with happiness and Christmas spirit in her latest Instagram post. The actress, who is expecting twins with her husband Philip Schneider, posed in front of her decorated Christmas tree while showing off her growing baby bump in red and white striped pajamas. She had her hair down and went makeup-free as she adoringly cradled her bump with her hands and smiled for the camera.

“We couldn’t wish for a more incredible miracle ✨ So grateful for these two gifts of a lifetime!! 🎁🎁 Merry Christmas Everyone!! Wishing you all miracles in your own lives in whatever forms they take. 🙌🏽#MerryChristmas #Miracles,” the mom-to-be wrote in the caption of the photo.

Her fans were quick to respond with sweet wishes and compliments. “Absolutely glowingly beautiful,” one fan wrote while another wrote, “I love you!!! ❤️ So happy for you. You’ll be the best mom I can tell. Merry Christmas to you all and bless you! 🎊💗🎄.” A third shared, “you look so beautiful Blessings your way for those 2 miracles gifts that comes with so much joy, love, and laughter. Blessed be.💜🙏🏽” and a fourth exclaimed, “Look at that smile!”

Just a few days before Hilary’s most recent snapshot, she shared a different one of her decorating her tree. She was wearing a long-sleeved black top and leggings as she hung an ornament and smiled while looking at the camera. She topped off the post by captioning it with a set of lyrics from Mariah Carey‘s hit 1994 Christmas tune, “All I Want for Christmas is You” and added music note emojis. “🎶 All I want for Christmas is yoooouuus, ohhhhhhh baby(s) 🎶,” it read.

Hilary’s Christmas celebration comes after she announced her pregnancy during an interview on Good Morning America in Oct. “This is something that I’ve been wanting for a long time and my next thing is I’m gonna be a mom. And not just of one, but of two. I can’t believe it,” she said at the time.